Automotive Stampings Market to eyewitness massive growth by 2025

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene. The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production.

The global Automotive Stampings market was 31700 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 37100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Magna

Benteler International

Gestamp

Tower International

Martinrea International

Dura

Huada Automotive

Pacific Industrial

Skh Metals

KWD Automotive

Shiloh Industries

Hefei Changqing

JBM Group

Tianjin Motor Dies

Omax Auto

Yeshshree Press

EBP

Autocomp Corporation

Electromac

Goshen Stamping

Cold Stamping

Hot Stamping

BIW Parts

Chassis

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

