Mobile Crane Market: Advent Of Artificial Intelligence Into Machinery And Equipment To Attract High Market Revenue

The global mobile crane market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.34 billion by 2026 owing to increasing investments in the construction and shipbuilding sectors. This is further attributable to the rapid urbanization and the rise in the number of import and export facilities. Mobile cranes are used for lifting heavy objects and move them for short distances and also used for constructing giant tower cranes. According to a recent report published by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Mobile Crane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Truck Crane, All Terrain Crane, Rough Terrain Crane, Crawler Crane, and Others), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Ship Building, Power & Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 14.35 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2026.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Key players operating in the market are as follows:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Manitowoc

Sarens n.v./s.a.

PALFINGER AG

Terex Corporation

SANY GROUP

XCMG Group

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Tadano Ltd.

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Market Drivers:

The advent of Industrial IoT into Machinery will Add Impetus to Market

There is a rise in demand for new building construction for commercial, residential, and public infrastructure is expected to promote the mobile crane market growth. To support this statement, we can cite the example of the report made by the International Energy Association (IEA) estimating the global investment on construction and power utility projects to account for USD 775 billion as per the 2018 records. The advent of the Industrial Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and others into machinery and equipment are further expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific Market Holding Dominance Owing to Presence of Numerous Players

Geographically, Asia Pacific is holding the most significant mobile crane market share owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technology on high-end applications. In 2018, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 6.27 billion. China is dominating the regional market owing to the presence of numerous manufacturers dealing with technologically advanced mobile cranes for utilization in various industries. On the other side, the increasing investments made in power and utility, shipbuilding, and construction sectors will help North America witness significant growth in the forecast period.

