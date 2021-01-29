Impact Of Covid 19 On Logistics Services 4PL Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2026

Overview for “Logistics Services 4PL Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Logistics Services 4PL Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024

The study of Logistics Services 4PL market is a compilation of the market of Logistics Services 4PL broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Logistics Services 4PL industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.

Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Logistics Services 4PL industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.

Key players in the global Logistics Services 4PL market covered in Chapter 12:

DSV

Yusen Logistics

Sinotrans

Expeditors International of Washington

Toll Holdings

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

XPO Logistics

CEVA Logistics

McKinsey

Nippon Express

Dachser

Panalpina

Kuehne + Nagel

J.B. Hunt

Hitachi Transport System

Wiima Logistics

GEFCO

Agility

GEODIS

DB Schenker Logistics

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Logistics Services 4PL market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Logistics planning

Consulting

Logistics information system

Supply chain management

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Logistics Services 4PL market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Business users

Government

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Regional scope can be customized

For a global outreach, the Logistics Services 4PL study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.

Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:

Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions

Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share

Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.

However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Logistics Services 4PL Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global Logistics Services 4PL Market, by Type

Chapter Five: Logistics Services 4PL Market, by Application

Chapter Six: Global Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America Logistics Services 4PL Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 DSV

12.1.1 DSV Basic Information

12.1.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.1.3 DSV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Yusen Logistics

12.2.1 Yusen Logistics Basic Information

12.2.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.2.3 Yusen Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Sinotrans

12.3.1 Sinotrans Basic Information

12.3.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.3.3 Sinotrans Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Expeditors International of Washington

12.4.1 Expeditors International of Washington Basic Information

12.4.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.4.3 Expeditors International of Washington Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 Toll Holdings

12.5.1 Toll Holdings Basic Information

12.5.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.5.3 Toll Holdings Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

12.6.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Basic Information

12.6.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.6.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

12.7.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Basic Information

12.7.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.7.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

12.8.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Basic Information

12.8.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.8.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 XPO Logistics

12.9.1 XPO Logistics Basic Information

12.9.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.9.3 XPO Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 CEVA Logistics

12.10.1 CEVA Logistics Basic Information

12.10.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.10.3 CEVA Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 McKinsey

12.11.1 McKinsey Basic Information

12.11.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.11.3 McKinsey Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Nippon Express

12.12.1 Nippon Express Basic Information

12.12.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.12.3 Nippon Express Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Dachser

12.13.1 Dachser Basic Information

12.13.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.13.3 Dachser Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Panalpina

12.14.1 Panalpina Basic Information

12.14.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.14.3 Panalpina Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Kuehne + Nagel

12.15.1 Kuehne + Nagel Basic Information

12.15.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.15.3 Kuehne + Nagel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 J.B. Hunt

12.16.1 J.B. Hunt Basic Information

12.16.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.16.3 J.B. Hunt Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 Hitachi Transport System

12.17.1 Hitachi Transport System Basic Information

12.17.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.17.3 Hitachi Transport System Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 Wiima Logistics

12.18.1 Wiima Logistics Basic Information

12.18.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.18.3 Wiima Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 GEFCO

12.19.1 GEFCO Basic Information

12.19.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.19.3 GEFCO Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Agility

12.20.1 Agility Basic Information

12.20.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.20.3 Agility Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 GEODIS

12.21.1 GEODIS Basic Information

12.21.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.21.3 GEODIS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.22 DB Schenker Logistics

12.22.1 DB Schenker Logistics Basic Information

12.22.2 Logistics Services 4PL Product Introduction

12.22.3 DB Schenker Logistics Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continued…

About HongChun Research:

HongChun Research main aim is to assist our clients in order to give a detailed perspective on the current market trends and build long-lasting connections with our clientele. Our studies are designed to provide solid quantitative facts combined with strategic industrial insights that are acquired from proprietary sources and an in-house model.

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.

