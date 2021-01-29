The Circulating Tumor Cell Testing Market to stay consistent between 2020 and 2030

Circulating tumor cells are tumor cells that have shed from primary tumor and circulated to the different part of the body through lymphatic system and blood circulation system. Circulating tumor cells are useful for the detection of the cancer and to understand the disease progression and projection of treatment required for tumor elimination. Moreover various tumor markers can also be used with circulating tumor cells for the diagnosis of the cancer.

Circulating tumor cell testing enables the detection and quantification of tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. With the biomarker analysis, the circulating tumor cells testing helps in the characterization of tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells tests have application in investigation of various types of cancer such as breast cancer, prostate cancer and colon cancer.

The growing prevalence of cancer is one of the major reasons behind the growth of circulating tumor cell testing market. According to NIH, National Cancer Institute, cancer is one of the major reasons of death globally. In 2012, there were around 8.2 Mn cancer related death and 14.1 Mn new cases of cancer globally. By 2030 the number of new cases of cancer is expected to reach to more than 23 Mn.

As per the Global Cancer Observatory (GCO), colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common in men and second most common cancer in women worldwide. According to an estimation from the National Cancer Institute, in 2018 colorectal cancer is projected to contribute around 8.1% of all new cancer cases with estimated deaths around 50,630, which is 8.3% of all cancer deaths caused in the U.S.As reported by the Cancer Research UK, there were 41,804 new cases of colorectal cancer in 2015 and 16,384 deaths due to colon cancer in the U.K.

Circulating tumor cells can also be used for liquid biopsy. Circulating tumor cells are the subset of cancer cells in the bloodstream. The increasing demand for high Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) associated with circulating tumor cell testing is also a major factor which can fuel the growth of circulating tumor cell testing market. Recent technological advances have enabled the isolation of circulating tumor cells from the blood of cancer patient. The circulating tumor cell testing is useful in monitoring the active disease and also an alternative for traditional invasive biopsy technique.

Increase in genetic disorder, alcohol consumption, smoking and lifestyle changes are the major factor behind the rise in cancer cases and also contributing factor for the growth of the circulating tumor cell market.

The circulating tumor cell testing is also a useful tool for the development of preventive medicine for cancer. Circulating tumor cell testing can help understand and asses the mechanism of drug during in-vitro experiment in preclinical studies.

The development of Cluster Chip Technology is another reason to grow the market for circulating tumor cell testing market. Circulating tumor cells are living tumor cells which are found in the bloodstream of cancer patient at extremely low levels – about one in a billion cells. Cluster chip technology can be used for the isolation of circulating tumor cells from blood stream using a microfluidic device.

The characterization and detection of circulating tumor cells are difficult due the extremely rare presence of circulating tumor cells in blood stream. So it’s become a stringent process to isolate the circulating tumor cells which ultimately increase the cost of detection process. Moreover due to the diversified nature and short lived nature of circulating tumor cells and shortage of specific biomarker can restrain the growth of circulating tumor cell testing market.

To gain a comprehensive and better understanding of the future market equity, the circulating tumor cell testing market is segmented based on type of technology, application and region.

Based on the type of technology, the circulating tumor cell testing market is segmented into:

Circulating Tumor Cell Enrichment Methods Single Spiral Micro Channel technology for circulating tumor cell testing Microchips technology circulating tumor cell testing Negative Selection for circulating tumor cell testing In-Vivo Positive Selection for circulating tumor cell testing Ex-Vivo Positive Selection for circulating tumor cell testing Others technology for circulating tumor cell testing

Circulating Tumor Cell Detection Methods Immunocytochemical Technology for circulating tumor cell testing Molecular (RNA) based Technology for circulating tumor cell testing Xenotransplantation Technology for circulating tumor cell testing Others



Based on the application, the circulating tumor cell testing market is segmented into:

Circulating tumor cell testing for Epithelial-mesenchymal Transition (EMT) Biomarkers Development

Circulating tumor cell testing for Tumorigenesis Research

Circulating tumor cell testing for Cancer Stem Cell

Others

The U.S. circulating tumor cell testing market is projected to witness significant growth in the North America market, owing to the increased awareness and growing geriatric population. Asia Pacific, mainly China, India, and other Southeast Asian regions, and Europe are expected to remain lucrative markets for circulating tumor cell testing during the forecast period because of the growing demand for healthcare services. The MEA circulating tumor cell testing market is expected to witness moderate growth, due to poor healthcare infrastructure, resulting in less availability of healthcare procedures, and less per capita income resulting in less affordability.

Examples of some of the key participants in the circulating tumor cell testing market identified across the value chain include ,

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

Aviva Biosciences.

Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.

ApoCell.

Biocept Inc.

Qiagen.

Miltenyi Biotec.

Clearbridge Biomedics Pte Ltd.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

