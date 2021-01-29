The Acute Otitis Media Treatment Market to witness promulgation between 2020 and 2030

Acute otitis media is a specific type of ear infection which is very painful. When the eardrum becomes infected and inflamed its results the acute otitis media. Antibiotics are the initial choice of physician for acute otitis media treatment. Commonly prescribed antibiotics for the acute otitis media treatment are amoxicillin, cefaclor, cefprozil, cefurozime, cefixime, cefpodoxime, cefdinir, and azithromycin. If antibiotic does not work then analgesic and antipyretic drugs are prescribed for the acute otitis media treatment. For a few patients, the physician prescribes the antihistamines and decongestant for the acute otitis media treatment. If the patient does not respond to any of the medication mentioned above, then the physician prescribes the steroids for the acute otitis media treatment. If the acute otitis media is not curing by the medication therapy then physician prescribes the patient to go for surgical therapy for acute otitis media treatment. There are three types of surgical method for acute otitis media treatment, viz. tympanocentesis, myringotomy, and tympanostomy.

The rising prevalence of ear infections primary factor driving the growth of acute otitis media treatment market throughout the globe. The launch of novel drugs for the acute otitis media treatment by the leading pharmaceutical companies will propel the growth of acute otitis media treatment market. Also, the availability of generic drugs over the branded drugs at a lower price for acute otitis media treatment will propel the growth of acute otitis media treatment. Stringent guidelines by the various government authorities for the approval of the drug for the acute otitis media treatment among the children may hamper the growth of acute otitis media treatment market over the forecast period. Also, the lack of awareness among the people about the ear infection if under developing economies may also lead to sluggish growth of acute otitis media treatment market.

The global Acute Otitis Media Treatment market is classified on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and region.

Based on drug class, Acute Otitis Media Treatment market is segmented into following:

Antibiotics

Analgesic

Antipyretic

Antihistamines

Decongestant

NSAID’s

Based on distribution channel, Acute Otitis Media Treatment market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

The acute otitis media treatment market is expected to witness significant traction over the next decade due to the rising prevalence of acute otitis media. According to the World Health Organization, 7.9% of people around the globe have an ear infection and from them, 3.3% of people have acute otitis media. By drug class, antibiotics segment will gain the majority of the revenue share of global acute otitis media market over the forecast period. Antihistamine segment by drug class is anticipated to grow with the faster rate for global acute otitis media treatment market. Among all distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment will gain the majority of the revenue share of global acute otitis media treatment market which is then followed by retail pharmacies. Online pharmacies segment is expected to show robust growth for global acute otitis media treatment market over the forecast period.

North America region expected to dominate the Acute Otitis Media Treatment market by revenue share owing high availability of novel drug s for the acute otitis media treatment market in the U.S. and Canada. After North America, Acute Otitis Media Treatment market is then followed by Europe owing to rising patient pool suffering from an ear infection in U.K. Germany, France, and other European countries. Availability of generic drugs for acute otitis media treatment in India and China is the key factor behind the robust growth of Acute Otitis Media Treatment market in Asia-Pacific. MEA and Latin America is the less attractive segment for Acute Otitis Media Treatment market anticipated to low availability of medical facilities in this region. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the emerging countries for Acute Otitis Media Treatment market.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Acute Otitis Media Treatment are Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Astrazeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and others

