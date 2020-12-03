Wastewater Treatment Market 2020 Observational Studies by Top Companies & Forecast by 2028

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global Wastewater Treatment market between 2017 and 2027. The study considers 2016 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2016 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2017 to 2027. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2017 to 2027. Apart from the Wastewater Treatment market size estimation and forecast by segments on global and regional levels, the study on Wastewater Treatment also covers various perspectives including market dynamics, associated macro-economic factors and their implications, listing of forecast factors and their weightages for application in the Wastewater Treatment market forecast, excerpts of feedback from interviews with market participants of Wastewater Treatment systems, technology overview and competitive landscape.

As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Wastewater Treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 7% between 2017 and 2027 by value. The increasing need for Wastewater Treatment in industrial processes, domestic, commercial and municipal sector, coupled with stringent regulations in the environment and human health by governing councils, has significantly boosted the global Wastewater Treatment market over the past decade, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Future Market Insights report on Wastewater Treatment carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key segments such as system type, application and end-use sector. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the Wastewater Treatment market scenario & updates, competition scenario & the presence by key players, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information & statistics in a suitable manner for the readers as well as the various stakeholders of the Wastewater Treatment market.

There are a variety of systems and technologies used in Wastewater Treatment applications in industrial processes, domestic and commercial & municipal sectors to ensure water quality for consumption at an accepted level. The report on Wastewater Treatment market primarily focuses upon the spending on various equipment and systems involved in preliminary Wastewater Treatment, basic Wastewater Treatment and sludge based Wastewater Treatment in different applications and end used without considering the expenses for chemical treatment, civil construction distribution and management. The Wastewater Treatment market is divided into various segments based on systems type, application and end-use.

The report on Wastewater Treatment is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market. It begins with market definitions of Wastewater Treatment market analysis by segment, followed by the Wastewater Treatment market background, market dynamics, transcripts of survey questionnaire & interviews with market participants, pricing analysis, market analysis at the global & regional levels with the impact of growth by macroeconomic factors per region as well as competition analysis that includes an assessment of the leading Wastewater Treatment system providers in the overall market. The Wastewater Treatment market analysis has been done by key segment and the figures have been provided separately in terms of Value (US$ Mn) and sales volume in units. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments, projected growth and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Wastewater Treatment – Market Segmentation

System

Preliminary Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

The Wastewater Treatment market report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and segment definitions regarding the global Wastewater Treatment market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background that covers the macro-economic factors, industry factors and forecast factors of Wastewater Treatment systems during the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Wastewater Treatment market at a qualitative level based on the analysis of facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) projections for the Wastewater Treatment market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global Wastewater Treatment market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis of Wastewater Treatment for each of these regions.

The Wastewater Treatment market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing the Wastewater Treatment market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Wastewater Treatment market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market (2016), which forms the basis of how the global Wastewater Treatment market is expected to develop in the future for the period (2017-2027). Given the characteristics of the Wastewater Treatment market, we have triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the Wastewater Treatment market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Wastewater Treatment market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the Wastewater Treatment market is split into a number of sub-segments based on system. All the sub-segments, in terms of system type and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Wastewater Treatment market. In addition, a market attractiveness analysis has been provided on a parent segment level for the global and regional market analysis.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Wastewater Treatment market, sub-segments, the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources and earnings from a sales and delivery perspective in the Wastewater Treatment market.

To understand the key market segments in terms of the growth, sales and installation of Wastewater Treatment facilities across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed the Wastewater Treatment market attractiveness index that will help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the Wastewater Treatment market is included to provide report audiences a summarised view in form of a dashboard, which has been categorised on the basis of the lifetime installed base of providers, their intensity of presence in the Wastewater Treatment market, scale of product innovation and key differentiating factors & strategies. The report also identifies the nature of the market by identifying the competitors present in the Wastewater Treatment market on the basis of their business operations levels, i.e. by tier-1 and tier-2 companies that consist of system providers and others. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Wastewater Treatment market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities in the Wastewater Treatment market. Detailed profiles of the Wastewater Treatment providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Wastewater Treatment market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report include SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment S.A., Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Pentair Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, BWT Aktiengesellschaft and Thermax Global.

The Wastewater Treatment market report concludes by highlighting the research methodology employed in deriving the estimated market figures with related approach and the type of data sources referred.

