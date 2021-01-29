Magnetic Couplings Market Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

This market study describes the global Magnetic Couplings market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

EagleBurgmann, ABB, DST, Rexnord, Tridelta, CENTA, Dexter, MagnaDrive, Magnetic Technologies, JBJ, KTR Corporation, Ringfeder Power Transmission, MMC Magnetics, SDP&SI, Others

Summary

According to the study, the global Magnetic Couplings Market will reach 1325.85 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 1.63%

The global Magnetic Couplings market was valued at 1222.88 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1325.85 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 1.63% during 2017-2022.

Magnetic couplings are non-contact couplings that use a magnetic field to transfer torque, force, or movement from one rotating member to another. The transfer takes place through a non-magnetic containment barrier without any physical connection. The couplings are opposing pairs of discs or rotors embedded with magnets.

Magnetic Couplings can be divided into two categories: Disc-type Coupling type and Synchronous Coupling type. Synchronous Coupling type production market share accounted for the higher proportion, with a figure of 57.40% in 2017, Disc-type Coupling type account for 42.60%.

To calculate the Magnetic Couplings Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Disc-type Coupling

Synchronous Coupling

Segmentation by application:

Petrochemical

Electronic

Others

Food Processing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Magnetic Couplings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Magnetic Couplings market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Couplings manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Magnetic Couplings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

