Marine Scrubber Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026

This market study describes the global Marine Scrubber market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

Wartsila, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine Technologies, Belco Technologies, CR Ocean Engineering, AEC Maritime, Fuji Electric, Clean Marine, Puyier, Shanghai Bluesoul, Others

Summary

According to the study, the global Marine Scrubber Market will reach 662.68 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of -3.73%

The global Marine Scrubber market was valued at 801.60 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 662.68 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of -3.73% during 2017-2022.

The overwhelming majority of ships around the world operate using engines and boilers powered by heavy fuel oil. The resulting combustion exhaust gases that are emitted contain soot and sulfur oxides that pollute the environment. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber exhaust gas cleaning reduces sulphur (SO2) and particulate emissions from ship engines, generators, and boilers. Ship Exhaust Gas Scrubber should enable ships to meet sulphur emission limits as required by IMO MARPOL Annex VI regulations without switching to low-sulphur fuel.

To calculate the Marine Scrubber Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Open Loop Scrubbers

Closed Loop Scrubbers

Hybrid Scrubbers

Segmentation by application:

Retrofit

New Ships

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Marine Scrubber consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Marine Scrubber market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Marine Scrubber manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

Analyzing the Marine Scrubber with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Marine Scrubber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

