Material Jetting (MJ) Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

This market study describes the global Material Jetting (MJ) market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

Stratasys, 3D Systems, Keyence, HP, Vader Systems, Xjet, Others

Summary

According to the study, the global Material Jetting (MJ) Market will reach 109.9 Million USD by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 6.78%

The global Material Jetting (MJ) market was valued at 74.13 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 109.9 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2017-2023.

Material jetting is the equipment that could mold materials with material jetting technology. Material jetting has the added advantage of being able to 3D print using multiple materials at once. Objects can be produced with a variety of materials as well as customize the specific area where those materials are placed. This eliminates the need to print separate layers of different materials and assemble them later. In a single run, one can produce complete products with parts made from separate materials.

To calculate the Material Jetting (MJ) Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Polymer Jetting

Metal Jetting

Segmentation by application:

Medical Industry

Jewelry Industry

Industrial Tools

Automotive Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Material Jetting (MJ) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Material Jetting (MJ) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Material Jetting (MJ) manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Material Jetting (MJ) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

