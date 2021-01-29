Phosphonate Market Study, Synthesis and Summation 2020 – 2026 | Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product

This market study describes the global Phosphonate market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, Jianghai Environmental Protection, WW Group, Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals, Excel Industries, Manhar Specaalities, Others

Summary

In this report, during the past five years, global consumption increased from 501 K MT in 2012 to 681.3 K MT in 2016, with an average increase rate of 7.98%. In the future, we predict that global consumption will be 1018.3 K MT by 2023.

Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group PO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners, and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications.

The most common phosphonates are aminotris(methylene phosphonic acid) (ATMP), 1-hydroxyethylidene diphosphonic acid (HEDP) and diethylenetriamine penta(methylene phosphonic acid (DTPMP). In 2016, consumption of HEDP took a share of about 61.5%.

Phosphonate is also used in water treatment as scale inhibitor and I&I cleaner. Water treatment is a major application of phosphonate. In 2016, global phosphonate used in water treatment industry was 535.6 K MT, with a consumption share of more than 78.6%.

To calculate the Phosphonate Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

ATMP

HEDP

DTPMP

Others

Segmentation by application:

Water Treatment

I&I Cleaner

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Phosphonate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Phosphonate market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Phosphonate manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Phosphonate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

