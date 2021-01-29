PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Forecast Report Till 2026

This market study describes the global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

Honeywell Analytics(RAE Systems), Ion Science, MSA Safety, Dr?ger, Industrial Scientific, RKI Instruments(RIKEN KEIKI), Tyco Gas & Flame Detection, Detcon, PID Analyzers LLC(HNU), Others

Summary

In this report, the PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors industry was 134.09 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 168.01 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.61% between 2017 and 2022.

A PID uses an ultraviolet (UV) light source to break down VOCs in the air into positive and negative ions. The PID then detects or measures the charge of the ionized gas, with the charge being a function of the concentration of VOCs in the air. Note that the gas ions recombine to reform the original gas or vapor, so PIDs do not burn or otherwise permanently change the sample gas.

This industry is relative concentration in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States.

To calculate the PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Portable PID Sensors and Detectors

Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors

Segmentation by application:

Energy

Industry

Environment

Government

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

Analyzing the PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

