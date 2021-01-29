Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market Research and Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Nabtesco, Westinghouse, Faiveley

This market study describes the global Platform Screen Doors(PSD) market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

In this report, the production of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) increased from 49558 units in 2012 to 72901 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 10.13%.

The key companies covered in this report:

Nabtesco, Westinghouse, Faiveley, Fangda, Kangni, Horton Automatics, Stanley, Panasonic, Jiacheng, Shanghai Electric, KTK, Manusa, Others

Summary

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

The classification of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) includes Full-Closed, Semi-Closed and Half Height Type, and the revenue proportion of Full-Closed in 2016 was about 51.6%.

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is widely used for Metro, and the consumption proportion was nearly 93% in 2016.

To calculate the Platform Screen Doors(PSD) Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

Segmentation by application:

Metro

Other Transportation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Platform Screen Doors(PSD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Platform Screen Doors(PSD) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Platform Screen Doors(PSD) manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

Analyzing the Platform Screen Doors(PSD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Platform Screen Doors(PSD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

