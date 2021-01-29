PV Junction Box Market Growth Set to Rise Significantly during 2020-2026 | Sunter, Yitong Solar, QC Solar (suzhou) corporation

This market study describes the global PV Junction Box market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

Renhe Solar(Zhejiang Renhe Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.), TE Connectivity, Amphenol Industrial Products, Ningbo GZX PV Technology CO.,LTD., Sunter, Yitong Solar, Ningbo ChuangYuan PV Technology Co., Ltd, QC Solar (suzhou) corporation, Linyang Renewab, Others

Summary

In this report, In the production market, the global production value has increased to 735.1 Million USD in 2017 from 665.9 Million USD in 2012.

A photovoltaic (PV) junction box is an important part of the solar panels. The junction box is an enclosure on the module where the PV strings are electrically connected. Junction boxes are installed by photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers directly on to the back of every PV panel and serve as the interface between the conductors ribbons on the panel and the DC input and output cables.

There are two kinds of Potting PV Junction Box and Non-Potting PV Junction Box. Non-Potting PV Junction Box was important in the PV Junction Box, with a Production market share nearly 50.67% in 2016.

PV Junction Box can be used for Residential, Commercial, Utility. The most proportion of PV Junction Box was Utility, and the sales proportion was about 62.9% in 2016.

To calculate the PV Junction Box Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by application:

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global PV Junction Box consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the PV Junction Box market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global PV Junction Box manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

Analyzing the PV Junction Box with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the PV Junction Box submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

