Metal Finishing Chemicals Market 2020-2026 Explore Future Growth with Top Players

This market study describes the global Metal Finishing Chemicals market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

Atotech, Chemetall, Quaker, A Brite, TIB, Heatbath, Aotco, JacksonLea, EPI, Asterion, Houghton, Kyzen, Dow, JAX, BroCo, Daiwa Kasei, Taiyo, Others

Summary

According to the study, the global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of -1.53%

The global Metal Finishing Chemicals market was valued at 9097.30 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 8420.84 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of -1.53% during 2017-2022.

Metal finishing chemicals are the collection of metal surface treatment chemicals, mainly including pretreatment chemicals and electroplating chemicals. Metal finishing process usually comprises of oil removal, rust removal, phosphating, and electroplating.

Metal Finishing Chemicals can be divided into three categories: Cleaning Solutions type, Conversion coating type, Plating Chemicals type and other types. Plating Chemicals type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 46.38% in 2016, followed by Cleaning Solutions type, account for 31.16% and Conversion coating type account for 15.32%.

To calculate the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cleaning Solutions

Conversion coating

Plating Chemicals

Others

Segmentation by application:

Electronics & Electricals

Aerospace

Motor Vehicle Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Metal Finishing Chemicals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Metal Finishing Chemicals market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Metal Finishing Chemicals manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Metal Finishing Chemicals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

