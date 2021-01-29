Microalgae Market 2020 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players

This market study describes the global Microalgae market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Algaetech Group, TAAU Australia, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina, Shengbada Biology, CBN, Green-A, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER, Others

Summary

According to the study, the global Microalgae Market will reach 3675.80 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.49%

The Microalgae sales revenue was 2956.15 Million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 3675.80 Million USD in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.49% from 2016 to 2022.

Microphytes or microalgae are microscopic algae, typically found in freshwater and marine systems living in both the water column and sediment. They are unicellular species which exist individually, or in chains or groups. Depending on the species, their sizes can range from a few micrometers (?m) to a few hundreds of micrometers. Unlike higher plants, microalgae do not have roots, stems, or leaves.

Microalgae can be divided into five categories: Spirulina type, Chlorella type, Dunaliella type, Amphora type and other types. Spirulina type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 55.01% in 2017, followed by Chlorella type, account for 22.90% and Dunaliella type account for 8.27%.

To calculate the Microalgae Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Navicula

Amphora

Pavlova

Isochrysis

Crypthecodinium cohnii

Others

Segmentation by application:

Food

Feed (For Bivalves, For Shrimp, For Marine fish larvae, For zooplankton)

Pharmaceuticals

Biofuels

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Microalgae consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Microalgae market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Microalgae manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

Analyzing the Microalgae with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Microalgae submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

