Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market Growth by Top Companies, Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2026

This market study describes the global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

Kanthal, I Squared R, Henan Songshan, ZIRCAR, Yantai Torch, MHI, SCHUPP, Zhengzhou Chida, Shanghai Caixing, Others

Summary

According to the study, the global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element market was valued at 102.58 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 135.14 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% between 2016 and 2022.

Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element is resistive heating elements based on molybdenum disilicide. The molybdenum disilicide heating elements prevents the inner core from oxidation by forming a compact quartz glass coating at the surface under high temperature.

The classification of Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element includes 1700°C Grade, 1800°C Grade, and 1900°C Grade, and the revenue proportion of 1800°C Grade in 2016 was about 55%.

Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element can be used for Industrial Furnaces, Laboratory Furnaces. The most proportion of Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element was Industrial Furnaces, and the sales proportion was about 65.4% in 2016.

To calculate the Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

1700°C Grade

1800°C Grade

1900°C Grade

Segmentation by application:

Industrial Furnaces

Laboratory Furnaces

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Molybdenum Disilicide (MoSi2) Heating Element submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

