Serial Device Server Market Possibilities by Forecast 2026 | Moxa, Digi International, Advantech

This market study describes the global Serial Device Server market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

According to the study, the global revenue of Serial Device Server market was valued at 252.60 M USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 321.16 M USD in 2022. In the future five years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 3.49%.

The key companies covered in this report:

Moxa, Digi International, Advantech, Siemens Industrial Communication, Comtrol Corporation, 3onedata, OMEGA, Westermo, Atop Technologies Inc., Kyland, Perle, EtherWAN Systems, Others

Summary

A serial port server also called a serial server or port redirector is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used.

Nowadays, there are many types of Serial Device Server, including 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, etc. And 1-port Serial Device Server is the main type for Serial Device Server, and the 1-port Serial Device Server reached a sales volume of approximately 1023.96 K Unit in 2016, with 40.25% of global sales revenue.

To calculate the Serial Device Server Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

1-port Serial Device Server

2-port Serial Device Server

4-port Serial Device Server

8-port Serial Device Server

16-port Serial Device Server

Others (32-port Serial Device Server, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Access Control Systems

Attendance System

POS Systems

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Serial Device Server consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Serial Device Server market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Serial Device Server manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

Analyzing the Serial Device Server with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Serial Device Server submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

