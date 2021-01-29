X-ray Inspection Systems Market Covid-19: Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth And Forecast By 2026

This market study describes the global X-ray Inspection Systems market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

YXLON International, Nikon Metrology, Nordson, GE Measurement & Control, Anritsu Industrial Solutions, North Star Imaging, Ishida, Mettler-Toledo International, VJ Technologies, Bosello High Technology, Sesotec GmbH, Aolong Group, Loma, DanDong Huari, Shi, Others

Summary

In this report, in the past five years from 2012 to 2016, global X-ray Inspection Systems market scale was from 173.5 million US dollars to 212.88 million, with a revenue increasing rate at above 5.25%.

X-ray Inspection Systems as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). The systems are also viewed as important screening tools for quality control and risk management, with their ability to detect contaminants, defects and inconsistencies in products. X-ray imaging offers superior precision, repeatability and high-speed capabilities.

The classification of X-ray Inspection Systems includes Digital Radiography (DR), Computed Tomography (CT) and X-ray Film, and the revenue proportion of Digital Radiography (DR) in 2016 was about 84.5%.

To calculate the X-ray Inspection Systems Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

DigitalRadiography(DR)

ComputedTomography(CT)

X-ray film

Segmentation by application:

Generalindustry

Automotiveindustry

Packaging

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global X-ray Inspection Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the X-ray Inspection Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global X-ray Inspection Systems manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the X-ray Inspection Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

