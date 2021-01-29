Zinc Phosphate Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Share, Revenue, Trends, Size, Growth Opportunities And Regional Forecast to 2026

This market study describes the global Zinc Phosphate market, with a focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different applications. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The key companies covered in this report:

SNCZ, Delaphos, Heubach, WPC Technology, Nubiola, Hanchang Industries, Numinor, Vanchem Performance Chemicals, VB Technochemicals, Xinsheng Chemical, Noelson Chemicals, Others

Summary

According to the study, the global zinc phosphate production market was 44179 MT in 2016. The global zinc phosphate market was valued at USD 124.81 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 136.33 Million by 2022. Overall, the zinc phosphate products’ performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

This report studies the Zinc Phosphate market, Zinc phosphate (Zn3(PO4)2) is an inorganic chemical compound used as a corrosion-resistant coating on metal surfaces either as part of an electroplating process or applied as a primer pigment (see also red lead). It has largely displaced toxic materials based on lead or chromium, and by 2006 it had become the most commonly used corrosion inhibitor. Zinc phosphate coats better on a crystalline structure than bare metal, so a seeding agent is often used as a pre-treatment. One common agent is sodium pyrophosphate.

To calculate the Zinc Phosphate Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

High Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate

Low Zinc Containing Zinc Phosphate

Segmentation by application:

Water Based Anticorrosive Coating

Solvent Based Anticorrosive Coating

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Zinc Phosphate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Zinc Phosphate market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Zinc Phosphate manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

Analyzing the Zinc Phosphate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of the Zinc Phosphate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

Analyzing competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

