With every pull on the tap in his Montclair Brewery taproom during February 2021

ACROSS AMERICA — With every pull on the tap in his Montclair Brewery taproom during February — Black History Month — Leo Sawadogo toasts his ancestors with special releases that feature ingredients with cultural significance.

“Brewing runs deep in my West African culture, and it means so much to me that I’m able to share the history and connection that Black people have with beer, since this is not usually represented in America,” the New Jersey man told Patch.

For the last three years during Black History Month, Sawadogo, the lead brewer and co-owner of the business with his wife, Denise Ford Sawadogo, creates signature beers that incorporate ingredients from their African and Caribbean cultures.

The special brews allow them to “use our brewery as a platform to educate others about Black history,” he said. By Eric Kiefer for Montclair Patch

Below are eight more uplifting stories from Patch editors across America, starting with a love story with a surprise start:

https://clustercollaboration.eu/content/live-soccer-southampton-vs-wolves-free-2021-live-streaming-free

https://clustercollaboration.eu/faq-page/live-soccer-wolves-vs-southampton-2021-live-streaming-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/