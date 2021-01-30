Plant Vs Truax Fight live stream free on Reddit: How to Watch, Live stream, Date, Time, and Undercard online

Plant Vs Truax live stream free on Reddit: How to Watch, Live stream, Date, Time, and Undercard Welcome to watch the BOXING FIGHT game live stream. How the IBF super-middleweight main-event between Caleb Plant and Caleb Truax would come to be amid the coronavirus pandemic, it is finally here. Caleb Plant and Caleb Truax Stream will make sure to have all the boxing games remain enjoyable. Stream all card games live online directly from your desktop, tablet, mobile. We do our best to provide the live streaming videos of the highest quality available around the web forecasting here. The upcoming Saturday night will see a jampacked super-middleweight main-event between Caleb Plant and Caleb Truax. Plant will step inside the boxing ring to defend his IBF title for the third time, whereas the Veteran Caleb Truax will look to dethrone the champion and signify his spot at the pinnacle.

When: Saturday, Jan. 30 Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event later in show) Where: Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles TV: FOX – Watch Live Stream Division: Super middleweight (168 pounds) Rounds: 12 At stake: Plant’s IBF title Odds: Plant 20-1 (BetMGM)

boxing

Full-Fight card

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax – IBF Super Middleweight title

Michael Coffie vs Darmani Rock – Heavyweight

Joey Spencer vs Isiah Seldon – Junior Middleweight

RancesBarthelemy vs All Rivera – Welterweight

AtifOberlton vs Nathan Sharp – Light Heavyweight

Brandyn Lynch vs Mark Hernandez – Middleweight

Fernando Molina vs James De Herrera – Lightweight

Daniel Garcia vs Joseph Quintana – Lightweight

Watch Caleb Truax vs. Caleb Plant fight live on Fox and FS1

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Channels: Fox and FS1

Fox is the official broadcaster for the fight. Various free trials are available.

To watch Plant vs. Traux on Fox:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Blue (20 USD/month and up), fuboTV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), or AT&T TV Now (55 USD/month). You may need a U.S. credit card or Paypal account. Enjoy the fight!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app (on Android or iOS), the Sling TV app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), or the AT&T TV Now app on (Android or iOS).

Note: If you encounter streaming difficulties after purchasing the fight, try connecting to the nearest U.S. server location, or contact Support for immediate assistance.

What time will Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax start?

All of the excitement comes to a head on Saturday, January30, when Caleb Plant and Caleb Truax face off in Los Angeles. The exact venue will be announced soon.

Coverage of the fight begins at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Plant vs. Truax record: Who’s the better fighter?

Name Caleb Plant Caleb Truax Boxing Record 20-0-0 (12 KOs) 31-4-2 (19 KOs) Age 28 37 Category Super Middleweight Super Middleweight Stance Orthodox Orthodox Reach 188 cm 190 cm Height 6’ 1’’ (185 cm) 6’ 1’’ (185 cm)

Caleb Plant vs Caleb Truax – How to watch it live?

The event will be telecasted on FOX which means their fans can view this fight for free. However, if they do not have the FOX channel attached to their TV networks, they can watch this fight live on the FOX Sports app.

Predictions: Who Will Win?

Latest Odds

Plant to win: 1/8 Truax to win: 5/1 Draw: 27/1

Prediction

Who will win: Plant or Truax?

Plant and Truax are worthy opponents. It is difficult to predict which of the boxers will win.

Nevertheless, I think that Caleb Plant will win by technical knockout.

After stopping Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz in his most recent bout on February 15, in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, Plant was also on a short list of fighters to face Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend but Plant thought the turnaround was too close.

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: +175 No: -250

Method of victory

Plant by KO/TKO/DQ: -250 Plant by decision: +220 Truax by KO/TKO/DQ or submission: +1600 Truax by decision: +2500

