Building on what has already been done in terms of man and women power in our transit system of late

Starting March 15, people ages 16 to 64 who are disabled or at high risk for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination. That will bring the total number of Californians eligible to 17 million to 20 million.

But with supplies so limited, ultimately it will be up to local providers to decide who gets the vaccine immediately, with medical workers, first responders, people 65 and over, teachers and essential workers all vying for shots.

“We’re all frustrated,” said Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “We know we could do much more if we had available doses.”

“Reprioritizing who gets doses does not get us more doses, and that’s what we need,” added Kat DeBurgh, executive director of the Health Officers Assn. of California.

Officials released the following chronology at a 2 p.m. press conference at NYPD headquarters in lower Manhattan:

-At 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a 67-year-old man was stabbed by a random attacker as he pushed his walker along the southbound platform at the A train’s 181st Street station. “I am going to kill you!” he tells cops his attacker screamed, according to sources. He was stabbed in the right knee and left buttocks; while he required surgery, he is expected to survive the attack.

This attack is preliminarily believed to be connected to three subsequent attacks:

-At 11:19 p.m. on Friday, a man was found stabbed to death and slumped in his seat in a puddle of blood on an A train stopped at the Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway. He had suffered stab wounds to his neck and torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

-Some two hours after that, at 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was found sprawled dead, again in a pool of blood, under her subway seat inside an A train at the 207th Street station in Inwood. She had been stabbed throughout her body.

-Shortly after that, at 1:28 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man was randomly stabbed as he slept on a stairwell at the A train station at West 181st Street. He stumbled to a nearby bank on 181st Street, but collapsed before entering the vestibule.

He is being treated at an area hospital for four puncture wounds to his back and is in stable condition.

The NYPD is beefing up its presence throughout the subway system, officials said.

Police at the scene where a woman was critically injured after being stabbed on the A subway train at the 207th Street subway station.

Police at the scene where a woman was stabbed on the A subway train at the 207th Street subway station.

Christopher Sadowski

Five hundred additional cops would be deployed by Monday, including 75 plainclothes cops who are being deployed immediately, she said. Some 40 cops are being yanked from their administrative assignments.

“Until this individual is apprehended the A line is probably going to be the safest line in the city,” O’Reilly said.

“Building on what has already been done in terms of man and women power in our transit system of late, we will immediately commence a surge of officers to patrol both above and below ground, to ensure that everyone that rides our transit system on a daily basis not only is safe, but just as importantly, feels safe,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“This surge will result in an additional 500 officers, which is a significant increase to the staffing of our transit bureau. They will be deployed immediately throughout New York City.”

Some parts of California have had to hold off on vaccinating certain eligible groups in the face of insufficient shipments, while others have had to cut back on how many people receive a first dose to ensure there are enough shots available to give people their required second dose.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told GOP colleagues in a letter that he will vote to acquit Donald Trump in the former president’s impeachment trial, according to sources familiar with the communication.

McConnell’s announcement ends a long period of silence over whether he would consider convicting Trump for incitement of insurrection and could pave the way for many other Republicans to follow in acquittal. The Kentuckian shared his decision in a note to fellow GOP senators on Saturday morning, ahead of what could be the final day of Trump’s second impeachment trial.

“While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we therefore lack jurisdiction,” McConnell wrote.

That position puts McConnell in line with the votes he and 43 other GOP senators already cast, declaring Trump’s second trial unconstitutional. But the Republican leader, who has not spoken to Trump for weeks, suggested that criminal prosecution of the former president could be appropriate as a remedy following the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The Capitol building

live updates

All the key moments from President Trump’s second impeachment trial

By POLITICO STAFF

“The Constitution makes it perfectly clear that Presidential criminal misconduct while in office can be prosecuted after the President has left office, which in my view alleviates the otherwise troubling ‘January exception’ argument raised by the House,” McConnell wrote to fellow Republicans.

McConnell is not whipping colleagues on their votes, but the decision of the GOP leader to acquit Trump will certainly tamp down the number of “yes” votes. As many as 10 senators were thought to be considering a conviction vote as of Friday, but it’s become harder and harder to see many senators convicting Trump other than the six who have voted to proceed.

Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Mitt Romney of Utah voted that the trial is constitutional.

“Based on his comments over the past two months I really had no idea what he was going to do,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), a member of the GOP leadership team. “He said everybody should make this decision and their own and I guess he thought that that would apply to him as well.”

McConnell has held his decision close throughout the trial, until Saturday, and said in his email that he continues to view the verdict as a “vote of conscience” but shared his choice because his colleagues have been directly asking how he’ll vote.

The Senate could take its final trial vote as soon as Saturday, although a burgeoning debate among Democrats over whether to make an eleventh-hour push for witnesses may yet prolong the proceedings.

In Los Angeles, some vaccination sites that were already slated to close Friday due to supply shortages ran out of doses sooner than expected and had to start turning people away Thursday.

Of the 219,700 doses that arrived this week, more than half will be needed to provide second shots, according to Simon.

“That is simply to fulfill our commitment to make sure that everyone that received first doses three to four weeks ago will get a second dose,” he said during a briefing Friday. “But there will be a large number of doses available as first doses. It will be less than 50%, but still a significant number.”

The priority for what first doses are available, he added, will be communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic “to make sure that we’re reaching those at greatest risk.”

Health officials throughout the state say that their capacity to dole out vaccines far outstrips the number of doses that are available at this point. In L.A. County, for instance, Simon said providers could likely administer up to 600,000 doses a week if they had the supply.

8.1 million doses delivered

So far, about 8.1 million vaccine doses have been delivered throughout California, and nearly 5.3 million have been administered, according to data compiled by The Times.

There is hope that an influx of inoculations is on the way. President Biden announced Thursday that his administration has secured a total of 600 million doses, split evenly between Pfizer and Moderna, to be delivered by the end of July. That would be enough to fully vaccinate the roughly 260 million people eligible for the shots nationwide.

“We can’t move fast enough,” Gov. Gavon Newsom said earlier this week. “We’re sober; we’re mindful of the scarcity that is the number of available vaccines in the United States of America. Nonetheless, we are not naive about our responsibility here in the state of California to move these vaccines out of the freezers and into people’s arms.”

Shortages of the vaccine have become a chronic problem. Los Angeles vaccination sites that were slated to close Friday due to supply shortages ran out of doses sooner than expected and had to turn people away Thursday.

The shortage compounded growing concerns about vaccine supplies amid a week already mired in unpredictability, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday calling vaccine supply issues “an enormous hurdle in our race to vaccinate Angelenos.”

“We’re vaccinating people faster than new vials are arriving here in Los Angeles, and I’m very concerned right now,” Garcetti said.

Who is now eligible?

Those who will be eligible in March include those with:

Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state

Chronic kidney disease, Stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)

Severe obesity (body mass index greater than or equal to 40 kg/m2)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Simon said he hopes many of the county’s providers “will be vaccinating their own patients, will understand the medical conditions that their patients have” and that “the implementation would be relatively straightforward.”

But he added during a briefing Friday, “it will also require, I think, very clear definitions of who is eligible under this new phase.”

“It certainly means that there’s even more urgency now to getting a greater supply of vaccine,” he said.