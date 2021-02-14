Just one Republican senator that voted to convict President Donald Trump on Saturday has to face voters next year. But she does not seem to care about the political fallout.

“If I can’t say what I believe that our president should stand for, then why should I ask Alaskans to stand with me?” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in a lengthy interview after she joined six other Republicans to convict Trump. “This was consequential on many levels, but I cannot allow the significance of my vote, to be devalued by whether or not I feel that this is helpful for my political ambitions.”

Trump won Alaska by 10 points in 2020, a sign that many in the state will be upset about her vote. But Murkowski’s political strength has proven surprisingly durable, and she famously won a write-in campaign after losing a primary in 2010 to conservative candidate Joe Miller.

House impeachment managers accused Trump of inciting the insurrection by spreading a “big lie” the election was stolen from him, summoning his supporters to Washington on Jan. 6, telling them to “fight like hell” and then refusing to call off the attack once the mob violently took over the Capitol.

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-crackstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-online-tv-free-hd

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-crackstreams-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-online-tv-free-hd-3ed7e

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-channel

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-channel-80303

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free-904d7

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-watch-online-tv-free-today

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-watch-online-tv-free-today-f17f8

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-mma-fight-on-today

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-mma-fight-on-today-9cb35

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-biggest-fight-today-free

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/mma-fight-ufc-258-live-stream-reddit-biggest-fight-today-free-5f1f2

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-fight-reddit-tv-channel

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-fight-reddit-tv-channel-c6c01

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-reddit-fight-night-free

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-reddit-fight-night-free-be1c3

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-reddit-online-watch-free

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-usman-vs-burns-live-stream-reddit-online-watch-free-6780a

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-burns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-fight-night-free-tv-hd

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fight-card-burns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-fight-night-free-tv-hd-23130

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fightburns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-fight-free-for-any-device

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fightburns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-fight-free-for-any-device-05ca7

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fightburns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-online-hd-tv-channel

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fightburns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-online-hd-tv-channel-6db1c

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fightburns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-free-fight

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fightusman-vs-burns-live-stream-ufc-258-fight-reddit-tv

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/fightusman-vs-burns-live-stream-ufc-258-full-fight-free

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/fightburns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-ufc-258-full-fight

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/free-4kburns-vs-usman-live-stream-reddit-ufc-258-free-for-online

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/free-4kufc-258-live-stream-watch-usman-vs-burns-live-fight

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/free-4kufc-258-live-stream-fight-burns-vs-usman-live-free-tv

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/free-4kufc-258-live-stream-mma-fight-burns-vs-usman-free

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-free-mma-fight-online-in-hd

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-free-mma-fight-online-in-hd-df442

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-mma-ppv-fight-watch-online-free-on-hd-tv-channel

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-mma-ppv-fight-watch-online-free-on-hd-tv-channel-504e9

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-full-fight-tv-channel-hd

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-full-fight-tv-channel-hd-ac0a4

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-mma-full-fight-free-online-tv

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-mma-full-fight-free-online-tv-0bbc0

https://wikifactory.com/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-official-site-2021-full-fight-online-free-hd-tv

https://projects.fablabs.io/@nobintv/stories/ufc-258-live-stream-watch-official-site-2021-full-fight-online-free-hd-tv-d60d9

“He named the date. He named the time. He brought them here, and now he must pay the price,” lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in his closing remarks to the Senate.

Trump legal’s team denounced the proceedings as an unconstitutional “sham impeachment” against a private citizen, driven by Democrats’ “hatred” for Trump and desire to silence a political opponent.

Trump lawyers also argued the former president’s political speech is protected by the First Amendment and his words on Jan. 6 to his supporters to “fight like hell” were not meant literally. To drive home that point during the trial, Trump’s defense played an 11-minute video of nearly every Democrat in the chamber using the words “fight” in their past speeches and interviews.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

The vote capped a wild Saturday in Washington with numerous plot twists.

In a curveball move, the Senate Saturday morning voted 55-45 to allow witnesses at the trial after Raskin said they wanted to hear from GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.

Raskin, D-Md., cited the “breaking news” overnight about details Beutler revealed of a heated phone call that Trump had with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy during the middle of the Capitol attack.

Beutler, who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in House, released her account of the call late Friday, confirming a CNN report that Trump dismissed McCarthy’s pleas to call off the riot and instead told McCarthy that the rioters were “more upset about the election” than the House leader.

MCCONNELL WILL VOTE TO ACQUIT TRUMP IN SECOND IMPEACHMENT TRIAL, AS DAY FIVE GETS UNDERWAY

“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol,” Beutler said in her statement. “McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.'”

Trump’s legal team blasted the decision to call witnesses and threatened to depose 100 people if the door is open. A visibly angry and animated Michael van der Veen said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Kamala Harris would “absolutely” need to be deposed, too, but not by Zoom.

“These depositions should be done in person in my office in Philadelphia,” van der Veen told the senators, which drew audible laughter from the Senate chamber.

placeholder

ANOTHER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TWIST: SENATE SIDESTEPS WITNESSES DESPITE VOTE ALLOWING THEM

Van deer Veen shot back: “I haven’t laughed at any of you. And there’s nothing laughable here.”

Lawyer Michael T. van der Veen speaks during Trump impeachment trial on Friday, Feb. 12.

Lawyer Michael T. van der Veen speaks during Trump impeachment trial on Friday, Feb. 12.

The surprise vote on witnesses shook Washington and seemed to even catch senators off guard.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the move set off “chaos” in the chamber. He speculated the trial could last until April with witnesses.

“At this point, it’s pandemonium,” Cruz told pool reporters.

But just as quickly as the Senate went down the path of witnesses, lawyers then reversed course on Saturday.

Trump’s legal team agreed to allow the damaging statement from Beutler to be entered into the trial as evidence. Armed with her statement, House lawyers then abandoned their demand that Beutler be called as a witness altogether.

placeholder

House managers said the revelations about McCarthy’s call with Trump show that Trump abdicated his oath of office by showing support for the rioters and disregard for the security of members of Congress and Pence, who was targeted by the mob for assassination.

“He chose retaining his own power over the safety of Americans,” said Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. “I can’t imagine more damning evidence of his state of mind.”

The arguments, however, weren’t enough to sway the 17 GOP senators needed for conviction.

MCCONNELL RIPS TRUMP, SAYS ACTIONS ‘UNCONSCIONABLE’ BUT TRIAL WAS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was very critical of Trump’s conduct surrounding the Jan. 6 riot and his wife — former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao — even resigned from the administration in the aftermath of the attack that left at least five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

“There’s no question… that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said in a speech after the vote Saturday.

Still, McConnell found Trump “not guilty,” saying he believes convicting the former president is unconstitutional.

placeholder

“We have no power to convict and disqualify a former office holder who is now a private citizen,” McConnell said in a speech.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 15: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) takes questions as he speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 15: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) takes questions as he speaks during a news conference with other Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, one of the impeachment managers, said McConnell all but admitted the House proved its case but resorted to a procedural excuse against conviction.

“Trump was let off on a technicality and that’s essentially what you heard Mitch McConnell say,” Castro said.

PELOSI BLASTS MCCONNELL AND ‘COWARDLY GROUP OF REPUBLICANS’ IN SENATE AFTER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ACQUITTAL

In a news conference after the vote, Democratic managers pointed out that the presidential impeachment process was the most bipartisan in history, with 10 House Republicans and now seven GOP senators backing the effort.

“Even though we didn’t get 67 votes, this has been the most bipartisan vote for impeachment and conviction ever,” Castro said. “And we know that we spoke the truth and the American people by and large have agreed with us.”

But the reaction from pro-Trump activists could be volcanic this time around, given that she’s the only Republican with immediate political risks ahead of her that voted to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol. She said she’s “sure that there are many Alaskans that are very dissatisfied with my vote, and I’m sure that there are many Alaskans that are proud of my vote.”

The moderate Republican also voted against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, considered convicting Trump in 2020 and bristled at her party’s moves to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the November election last fall. Yet since the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, Murkowski telegraphed her potential conviction vote by imploring Trump to resign.

As she entered her Capitol hideaway to finish her official statement on her vote to convict Trump, she gestured at where there had been trash and broken glass from rioters that desecrated the building and recalled the sound of a police officer “retching” because he’d been sprayed with pepper spray. She said what made her “soul happy” on Saturday was the memory that Congress finished certifying the election later that day.

“We did it because we had some extraordinary men and women that were willing to stand up and defend and protect. And that was good,” she said. “I just wish that Donald Trump had been one of them.”

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/