Which is a stunning admission. And seems to jibe with a report released last month by New York Attorney General Letitia James

The Senate could vote as early as today on whether former President Donald Trump is guilty of inciting the deadly mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol last month. The never-before seen audio and video footage of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol that Democratic House impeachment managers released this week stunned a nation still coming to terms with the shock of the insurrection. Whatever the Senate vote, Americans will deliver the final verdict on this twice-impeached president, and on his enablers in the Republican Party who allowed these four disastrous years to happen.

House managers, acting as prosecutors in the impeachment trial before the Senate, painted a devastating picture of the then-president’s culpability in the Capitol assault. Trump inflamed his supporters over months with bogus claims of election fraud, then rallied the mob on Jan. 6 to take their grievances to the Capitol. While the violence played out for the world to see on live television, the footage the House released this week showed how brutally the rioters attacked overwhelmed police, and how dangerously close the mob came to reaching lawmakers running for their lives.

At the scene of the crime this week, though, many of the same Republican senators who were hustled to safety that day sought avenues to excuse Trump’s behavior. Some said it was unconstitutional to impeach an ex-president, despite the Senate having dismissed that notion Tuesday. Others said that Trump was merely exercising his First Amendment rights, even though inciting a riot is not protected speech. On Thursday, three Republican senators met with Trump’s legal team on the eve of their closing arguments in the trial — as if anybody expected the Senate would fulfill its lawful duty to sit as an impartial jury.

Amid the swirling controversy over whether New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration knowingly undercounted deaths among nursing home residents during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, a top aide for the governor apologized to Democratic lawmakers, saying the administration “froze” when initially asked by state legislators back in August about the issue.

Which is a stunning admission. And seems to jibe with a report released last month by New York Attorney General Letitia James that suggested that Cuomo’s administration undercounted deaths among nursing home residents by as much as 50%.

“Preliminary data obtained by [the Office of the Attorney general] suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in [the Department of Heath’s] published total nursing home death data,” read the summary of the report.

The aide, Melissa DeRosa, sought to clarify her remarks. “I was explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first,” she said in a statement provided to CNN. “We informed the houses of this at the time. We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout. As I said on a call with legislators, we could not fulfill their request as quickly as anyone would have liked.”

What DeRosa is arguing is that the Cuomo administration essentially put requests from the New York state legislature for more details on nursing home deaths on hold while they dealt with requests for similar information from the Department of Justice.

But that’s not what she told Democratic lawmakers in New York on a virtual conference call on Wednesday. As CNN has reported of that conversation:

According to a source who participated in the call, “DeRosa said the administration essentially ‘froze’ because it wasn’t sure what information it was going to turn over to the DOJ, and didn’t want whatever was told the lawmakers in response to the state joint committee hearing inquiries to be used against it in any way.”

And that is a very different animal. Because the latter explanation suggests that the reason the Cuomo administration didn’t release the full details of deaths in nursing homes to state legislators is because they were concerned about how that data might be used against them, politically speaking, if it fell into the hands of the Trump administration.

This is only the latest bit of evidence that suggests the Cuomo administration may not have dealt as effectively with the coronavirus pandemic as was initially believed.

Cuomo’s actions related to nursing homes have been under considerable scrutiny since May, when reports suggested that his Department of Health had blocked nursing homes from rejecting residents based solely on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis. Cuomo rejected that report, insisting he had followed federal guidance on that front. “New York followed the President’s agency’s guidance, so that de-politicizes it,” Cuomo said at the time. “What New York did was follow what the Republican administration said to do.” (Cuomo announced a new policy on May 10, saying a hospital cannot discharge a person who is Covid positive to a nursing home.)

DeRosa’s comments will supercharge an already combustible situation for Cuomo as he prepares to run for reelection in 2022. In the aftermath of the report, several prominent Republicans called on Cuomo to resign.

While that won’t happen, there’s no question that the nursing home story just got worse for Cuomo. And that it now threatens what once looked like a cakewalk to a history-making fourth term next November.

The Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board opposed a second impeachment of Trump, arguing it would further distract Congress, divide the nation and delay the day of reckoning with the Republican Party. We have not changed our position, especially now that the remedy of removal is gone. The Senate’s acquittal seems foreordained. If anything, the trial has underscored the absolute refusal by most congressional Republicans to hold Trump to account for attempting to subvert a free and fair election, and the limits of the political process of impeachment to square the national psyche.

Republicans are already voting with their feet in leaving the party. That may not be enough to move Senate Republicans, today or next week, to finally break with an autocrat who has been disastrous for the GOP. But it has given Democrats, independents and third parties an opportunity to open their tents by poaching some traditional Republican values, from support for limited government and strong alliances to free trade. That slide will continue until the Republican Party finds its backbone and purpose in the post-Trump era.

This nation has not always cured its ills in a clean and timely fashion, but America has generally moved in the right direction over the course of history. Voters come to see the difference between what works and what doesn’t, between the real and the phony, between moving forward and falling behind. The lens on the Trump presidency will only sharpen its unrelenting focus over time. And it will prompt voters to question whether Republicans who stood with him have the judgment and integrity for elected office. In that sense, the Senate vote is more a gamble by the incumbents on their own fate than a postscript to a discredited president. The power to change the nation rests with the voters, and those are the votes going forward that need to count.

