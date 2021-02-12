If the Emirates’ Mars Mission had wanted to cap its success this week in getting the Amal space probe into orbit around Mars with a quote equal parts dramatic and honest, it would have echoed Neil Armstrong by proclaiming, “One small step for mankind, one giant leap for Emirati PR.”

Let’s give the United Arab Emirates credit where credit is due. Sending a probe to Mars and getting into orbit is a remarkable scientific and engineering achievement, that only a handful of countries have done, including coincidentally China too this week. Amal’s task of mapping Mars’ atmosphere is a legitimate scientific enterprise.

But the mission is less about a Mars orbit than it is about UAE spin.

Like much else that the Emirates does, especially its most glittering member, Dubai, it is about creating an image in the hope that appearance will eventually translate into reality. Build the planet’s biggest mall and tourist shoppers will come. Label a hotel a seven-star property and you will become the byword in over-the-top luxury. Establish branches of the Louvre and the Guggenheim and you will come to be recognized as a center of art and culture. Send a mission to Mars and you are on your way to becoming a scientific powerhouse.

Creating that image is more important than the science and engineering. Thus, plans are afoot to build a Mars Science City outside Dubai, which will be devoted to research and education, as well as entertainment. To enhance its space credentials, Hazza Al Mansouri became the UAE’s first astronaut, serving on the International Space Station in 2019.

The latest marketing drive includes the semi-official story of the mission fed to the media. It follows the usual Emirati storyline of a benevolent and far-sighted ruler (in this instance, Dubai’s ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum) ordering up a space mission and, presto, six years a plucky and determined team of young scientists and engineers, launches an interplanetary probe.

Open gallery view

Iconic Burj al-Arab hotel lit up in red ahead of the Amal probe’s arrival in Mars orbit

Iconic Burj al-Arab hotel – one of many monuments lit up in red as the Amal probe approached Mars orbitCredit: GIUSEPPE CACACE – AFP

Of course, this was done with a little help from their friends, a team of seasoned NASA scientists and engineers, most from the University of Colorado. Who was responsible for how much of Amal is anybody’s guess, but considering that six years ago there was almost no one in the UAE qualified to engineer a probe and plan a mission, I suspect the balance is weighted toward the friends.

Arab spacecraft enters orbit around Mars on historic flight

Fruit flies in space ruin dreams of colonizing Mars

How the coronavirus could save Israel from becoming a Third World nation

The economy has ‘Long COVID’ too and we can’t ignore it

Like the rest of the Arab world, the UAE suffers a severe science deficit, even though it is certainly wealthy enough to generously support the endeavor. It has lots of institutes of higher education, but their mission is to turn out graduates, not conduct research. Very few of those grads go on to doctorates and even fewer use their PhDs to pursue a research career. In the Nature Index of World Scientific Organizations, the UAE ranks 49 out of 50, edging out Vietnam. In physics, it’s even lower.

Unlike the rest of the Arab world (which a few exceptions, like Saudi Arabia), the UAE is at least it’s trying to do something about the problem. The Mars mission is about PR, but at least it’s PR in the service of a good cause. The Emiratis want to build a high-tech economy and that will be very hard to do without home-grown research and development backed by a critical mass of scientists.

As Omran Sharaf, the mission’s project manager, told Nature last July when Amal was lifted into space, the Mars mission is a self-consciously mega project aimed at causing “a big shift in the mindset.” The driver “is not space, it’s economic.”

VALAPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso University announced Thursday that is dropping the team name Crusaders, the school mascot and all logos associated with the term that it says has been embraced by hate groups.

The decision comes after a decades-long debate that had intensified recently because groups such as the Ku Klux Klan began using the symbols and words. The school’s faculty and student senates each passed resolutions calling for the change and the university’s alumni board of directors supported reassessing the appropriateness of the team name.

The Crusades were a series of bloody religious wars starting in the 11th century between Christians and Muslims. For years, Valpo’s sports mascot has been a helmeted figure in faux armor.

“The negative connotation and violence associated with the Crusader imagery are not reflective of Valpo’s mission and values, which promote a welcoming and inclusive community,” Interim President Colette Irwin-Knott said. “This is the decision that best reflects our values and community.”

President-elect Jose D. Padilla will oversee a committee that will consider adopting a new team name and mascot for the 3,100-student, Lutheran school located in northwest Indiana. Padilla is scheduled to take over as president March 1.

Student president Kaitlyn Steinhiser said the student senate believed the school mascot should represent the university’s values and help create school spirit.

“The Crusader does not do that effectively,” she said.

Irwin-Knott said Valparaiso is following the lead of other universities, which also have dropped Crusaders.

“Valpo is and always has been a faith-based institution, and we want to make sure our symbolism is in alignment with our beliefs and speaks to the core values of the Lutheran ethos,” she said. “At Valpo, we strive to seek truth, serve generously and cultivate hope. We do not believe having the Crusader as our mascot portrays these values.”

The Indianapolis Colts have offered the Eagles — at least — a pair of draft picks for quarterback Carson Wentz, according to Philadelphia legend Ron Jaworski.

While speaking with 6ABC′s Jeff Skversky on Thursday, Jaworski said the Colts had made the best offer for Wentz so far. That offer, according to Jaworski, is two second-round picks “and maybe a third or fourth (round pick) down the road.”

That offer is nowhere near what Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been looking for on the trade market. As NJ Advance Media has reported, Roseman’s initial goal was a Matthew Stafford-like return for Wentz.

Last month, the Detroit Lions sent Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the Rams’ first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021, and quarterback Jared Goff.

Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters

As NJAM reported Tuesday, the Colts have asked for additional compensation — a player, players, or picks — along with Wentz in order to get closer to the Eagles’ demands, according to a person with knowledge of negotiations, who was granted anonymity. That person said another undisclosed Eagles player has been brought up in discussions.

There’s also a sense that the Chicago Bears — another interested party — are growing impatient, another person with knowledge of the trade market told NJAM. According to the person, the Bears believe the Eagles have overvalued Wentz.

Wentz is likely to be the next major quarterback to change teams. While other quarterbacks, like Sam Darnold of the Jets and Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders, could be traded, Wentz is the most likely to be moved.

On Thursday, three Republican Senators—Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah—reportedly met with former President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense attorneys, according to Cruz and Trump attorney David Schoen.

Schoen called the three senators “very friendly,” a comment which raised eyebrows seeing as senators are often thought to serve as impartial jurors during impeachment trials. In other criminal and civil trials, jurors are forbidden from meeting with or expressing overt favor to lawyers involved in the case.

Schoen claimed that the senators met with them to ensure that they were “familiar with procedure” before offering their opening arguments on Friday in rebuttal to the House impeachment managers’ case, CNN reported. Schoen considered the mid-trial meeting to be appropriate, adding, “I think that’s the practice of impeachment… There’s nothing about this thing that has any semblance of due process whatsoever.”

However, Cruz said that the meeting wasn’t just about procedure, but rather a chance for “sharing our thoughts” about the defense’s legal strategy “in terms of where the argument was and where to go,” The Hill reported him as saying.

NEWSWEEK SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS >

“I think their job is to make clear how the house managers have not carried their burden of proof. They have not demonstrated that the president’s conduct satisfies the legal standard of high crimes and misdemeanors,” Cruz said.

Newsweek reached out to the House impeachment managers, Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin, David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Madeleine Dean, for comment.

Trump lawyers Cruz Graham Lee impeachment meeting

David Schoen (pictured), an impeachment defense lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has admitted to meeting with Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah on Thursday to discuss “procedure.” The meeting, which occurred one day before the defense team is set to make their opening arguments, raised questions about whether senators are supposed to serve as impartial jurors.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-minnesota-timberwolves-vs-charlotte-hornets-game-live-160821428/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/charlotte-hornets-vs-minnesota-timberwolves-basketball-h2h-160821493/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-york-knicks-vs-washington-wizards-game-live-nba-stream-160821507/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/washington-wizards-vs-new-york-knicks-live-game-nba-2021-160821514/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-san-antonio-spurs-vs-atlanta-hawks-live-stream-online-160821519/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-atlanta-hawks-vs-san-antonio-spurs-live-stream-2021-nba-160821523/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-orleans-pelicans-vs-dallas-mavericks-live-stream-online-2021-160821529/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-dallas-mavericks-vs-new-orleans-pelicans-live-160821535/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/freenba-los-angeles-lakers-vs-chicago-bulls-live-stream-160821542/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-nba-chicago-bulls-vs-los-angeles-lakers-game-live-160821544/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boston-celtics-vs-detroit-pistons-live-nba-game-2021-160821559/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nbagame-detroit-pistons-vs-boston-celtics-live-2021-160821562/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-oklahoma-city-thunder-vs-denver-nuggets-live-game-online-160821606/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-denver-nuggets-vs-oklahoma-city-thunder-live-game-online-160821612/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-utah-jazz-vs-milwaukee-bucks-live-game-online-160821639/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-memphis-grizzlies-vs-los-angeles-lakers-game-live-nba-160821646/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-los-angeles-lakers-vs-memphis-grizzlies-game-live-nba-160821654/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/full-game-cleveland-cavaliers-vs-portland-trail-blazers-live-160821667/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/full-game-portland-trail-blazers-vs-cleveland-cavaliers-live-160821679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-orlando-magic-vs-sacramento-kings-live-nba-full-game-match-160821691/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-sacramento-kings-vs-orlando-magic-live-nba-full-game-match-160821696/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhlgame-new-york-islanders-vs-boston-bruins-live-stream-160821735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhlgame-boston-bruins-vs-new-york-islanders-live-stream-160821743/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-game-st-louis-blues-vs-arizona-coyotes-live-stream-2021-160821772/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-game-arizona-coyotes-vs-st-louis-blues-live-stream-2021-160821788/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/freequinnipiac-vs-canisius-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822128/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/freecanisius-vs-quinnipiac-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822137/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-gardnerwebb-vs-longwood-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822140/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-longwood-vs-gardnerwebb-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822143/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/st-francis-bkn-vs-st-francis-pa-live-college-basketball-160822146/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/st-francis-pa-vs-st-francis-bkn-live-college-basketball-160822153/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-presbyterian-vs-hampton-live-college-basketball-game-160822164/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-hampton-vs-presbyterian-live-college-basketball-game-160822166/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaa-college-manhattan-vs-iona-live-basketball-live-stream-160822173/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaa-college-iona-vs-manhattan-live-basketball-live-stream-160822174/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/northern-kentucky-vs-wisconsingreen-bay-live-college-basketball-160822183/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wisconsingreen-bay-vs-northern-kentucky-live-college-basketball-160822184/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-basketball-stetson-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-online-160822189/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-basketball-kennesaw-state-vs-stetson-live-stream-online-160822190/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-game-high-point-vs-charleston-southern-live-basketball-160822202/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-game-charleston-southern-vs-high-point-live-basketball-160822199/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/southeast-missouri-state-vs-murray-state-game-live-basketball-hd-160822212/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/murray-state-vs-southeast-missouri-state-game-live-basketball-hd-160822214/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaa-college-north-florida-vs-liberty-basketball-live-stream-160822221/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaa-college-liberty-vs-north-florida-basketball-live-stream-160822224/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/middle-tennessee-vs-marshall-live-college-basketball-game-on-cbs-160822235/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/marshall-vs-middle-tennessee-live-college-basketball-game-on-cbs-160822239/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/uc-davis-vs-long-beach-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822243/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/long-beach-state-vs-uc-davis-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822242/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-temple-vs-cincinnati-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822255/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-cincinnati-vs-temple-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822257/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/campbell-vs-south-carolina-upstate-live-stream-online-game-2021-160822263/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/south-carolina-upstate-vs-campbell-live-stream-online-game-2021-160822264/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-vcu-vs-st-bonaventure-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822274/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-st-bonaventure-vs-vcu-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822273/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaam-albany-vs-umass-lowell-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822280/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaam-umass-lowell-vs-albany-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822279/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/202021tulane-vs-ucf-live-college-basketball-game-160822284/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/202021-ucf-vs-tulane-live-college-basketball-game-160822288/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/merrimack-vs-central-connecticut-live-college-basketball-2021-160822304/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/central-connecticut-vs-merrimack-live-college-basketball-2021-160822305/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/milwaukee-vs-wright-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822311/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wright-state-vs-milwaukee-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822313/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/robert-morris-vs-oakland-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822322/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oakland-vs-robert-morris-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822323/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-gamewinthrop-vs-radford-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822331/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-gameradford-vs-winthrop-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822334/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/bellarmine-vs-north-alabama-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822344/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/north-alabama-vs-bellarmine-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822346/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/jacksonville-vs-lipscomb-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822355/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/lipscomb-vs-jacksonville-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822360/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/florida-atlantic-vs-utsa-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822377/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/utsa-vs-florida-atlantic-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822380/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/akron-vs-miami-oh-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822390/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/miami-oh-vs-akron-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822391/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/uc-san-diego-vs-csu-bakersfield-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822402/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/csu-bakersfield-vs-uc-san-diego-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822403/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/uc-irvine-vs-uc-riverside-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822407/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/uc-riverside-vs-uc-irvine-live-college-basketball-game-2021–160822408/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/uab-vs-louisiana-tech-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822525/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/louisiana-tech-vs-uab-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822528/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/georgia-tech-vs-clemson-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822533/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/clemsonvs-georgia-tech-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822535/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/omaha-vs-um-kansas-city-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822545/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/um-kansas-city-vs-omaha-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822546/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/denver-vs-western-illinois-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822549/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/western-illinois-vs-denver-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822551/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rice-vs-western-kentucky-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822559/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/western-kentucky-vs-rice-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822563/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/north-texas-vs-southern-miss-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822576/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/southern-miss-vs-north-texas-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822577/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/dixie-state-vs-utah-valley-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822584/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/utah-valley-vs-dixie-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822585/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/arkansas-state-vs-little-rock-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822594/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/little-rock-vs-arkansas-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822592/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/illinois-vs-nebraska-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822609/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nebraska-vs-illinois-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822612/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/detroit-mercy-vs-cleveland-state-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822648/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/cleveland-state-vs-detroit-mercy-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822653/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/florida-international-vs-utep-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822661/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/utep-vs-florida-international-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822663/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-mexico-state-vs-seattle-u-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822681/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/seattle-u-vs-new-mexico-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822683/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/simpson-university-vs-portland-state-live-college-basketball-hd-160822689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/portland-state-vs-simpson-university-live-college-basketball-hd-160822693/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/uc-santa-barbara-vs-hawaii-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822714/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hawaii-vs-uc-santa-barbara-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822717/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-indiana-vs-ohio-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822724/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-ohio-state-vs-indiana-live-college-basketball-2021-160822728/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wake-forest-vs-florida-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822734/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/florida-state-vs-wake-forest-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822736/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/loyola-chicago-vs-drake-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822742/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/drake-vs-loyola-chicago-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822743/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/kansas-state-vs-oklahoma-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822749/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oklahoma-state-vs-kansas-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822754/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/uconn-vs-xavier-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822767/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/xavier-vs-uconn-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822773/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaa-iupui-vs-uic-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822788/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaa-uic-vs-iupui-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822782/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/the-citadel-vs-chattanooga-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822795/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chattanooga-vs-the-citadel-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822800/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oklahoma-vs-west-virginia-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822807/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/west-virginia-vs-oklahoma-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822815/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canisius-vs-quinnipiac-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822826/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/quinnipiac-vs-canisius-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822827/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/vanderbilt-vs-mississippi-state-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822833/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mississippi-state-vs-vanderbilt-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822838/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/auburn-vs-kentucky-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822860/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/kentucky-vs-auburn-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822865/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/samford-vs-vmi-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822876/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/vmi-vs-samford-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822882/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/northeastern-vs-towson-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822893/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/towson-vs-northeastern-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822895/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/elon-vs-charleston-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822901/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/charleston-vs-elon-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822904/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-minnesota-timberwolves-vs-charlotte-hornets-game-live-160821428/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/charlotte-hornets-vs-minnesota-timberwolves-basketball-h2h-160821493/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/new-york-knicks-vs-washington-wizards-game-live-nba-stream-160821507/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/washington-wizards-vs-new-york-knicks-live-game-nba-2021-160821514/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/2021-san-antonio-spurs-vs-atlanta-hawks-live-stream-online-160821519/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/-atlanta-hawks-vs-san-antonio-spurs-live-stream-2021-nba-160821523/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/new-orleans-pelicans-vs-dallas-mavericks-live-stream-online-2021-160821529/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nba-dallas-mavericks-vs-new-orleans-pelicans-live-160821535/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/freenba-los-angeles-lakers-vs-chicago-bulls-live-stream-160821542/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/2021-nba-chicago-bulls-vs-los-angeles-lakers-game-live-160821544/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/boston-celtics-vs-detroit-pistons-live-nba-game-2021-160821559/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nbagame-detroit-pistons-vs-boston-celtics-live-2021-160821562/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nba-oklahoma-city-thunder-vs-denver-nuggets-live-game-online-160821606/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-denver-nuggets-vs-oklahoma-city-thunder-live-game-online-160821612/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-utah-jazz-vs-milwaukee-bucks-live-game-online-160821639/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-memphis-grizzlies-vs-los-angeles-lakers-game-live-nba-160821646/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-los-angeles-lakers-vs-memphis-grizzlies-game-live-nba-160821654/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/full-game-cleveland-cavaliers-vs-portland-trail-blazers-live-160821667/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/full-game-portland-trail-blazers-vs-cleveland-cavaliers-live-160821679/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-orlando-magic-vs-sacramento-kings-live-nba-full-game-match-160821691/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-sacramento-kings-vs-orlando-magic-live-nba-full-game-match-160821696/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nhlgame-new-york-islanders-vs-boston-bruins-live-stream-160821735/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nhlgame-boston-bruins-vs-new-york-islanders-live-stream-160821743/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nhl-game-st-louis-blues-vs-arizona-coyotes-live-stream-2021-160821772/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nhl-game-arizona-coyotes-vs-st-louis-blues-live-stream-2021-160821788/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/freequinnipiac-vs-canisius-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822128/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/freecanisius-vs-quinnipiac-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822137/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-gardnerwebb-vs-longwood-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822140/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-longwood-vs-gardnerwebb-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822143/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/st-francis-bkn-vs-st-francis-pa-live-college-basketball-160822146/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/st-francis-pa-vs-st-francis-bkn-live-college-basketball-160822153/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-presbyterian-vs-hampton-live-college-basketball-game-160822164/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-hampton-vs-presbyterian-live-college-basketball-game-160822166/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaa-college-manhattan-vs-iona-live-basketball-live-stream-160822173/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaa-college-iona-vs-manhattan-live-basketball-live-stream-160822174/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/northern-kentucky-vs-wisconsingreen-bay-live-college-basketball-160822183/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/wisconsingreen-bay-vs-northern-kentucky-live-college-basketball-160822184/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-basketball-stetson-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-online-160822189/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-basketball-kennesaw-state-vs-stetson-live-stream-online-160822190/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-game-high-point-vs-charleston-southern-live-basketball-160822202/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-game-charleston-southern-vs-high-point-live-basketball-160822199/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/southeast-missouri-state-vs-murray-state-game-live-basketball-hd-160822212/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/murray-state-vs-southeast-missouri-state-game-live-basketball-hd-160822214/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaa-college-north-florida-vs-liberty-basketball-live-stream-160822221/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaa-college-liberty-vs-north-florida-basketball-live-stream-160822224/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/middle-tennessee-vs-marshall-live-college-basketball-game-on-cbs-160822235/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/marshall-vs-middle-tennessee-live-college-basketball-game-on-cbs-160822239/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/uc-davis-vs-long-beach-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822243/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/long-beach-state-vs-uc-davis-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822242/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-temple-vs-cincinnati-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822255/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-cincinnati-vs-temple-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822257/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/campbell-vs-south-carolina-upstate-live-stream-online-game-2021-160822263/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/south-carolina-upstate-vs-campbell-live-stream-online-game-2021-160822264/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-vcu-vs-st-bonaventure-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822274/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-st-bonaventure-vs-vcu-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822273/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaam-albany-vs-umass-lowell-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822280/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaam-umass-lowell-vs-albany-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822279/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/202021tulane-vs-ucf-live-college-basketball-game-160822284/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/202021-ucf-vs-tulane-live-college-basketball-game-160822288/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/merrimack-vs-central-connecticut-live-college-basketball-2021-160822304/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/central-connecticut-vs-merrimack-live-college-basketball-2021-160822305/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/milwaukee-vs-wright-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822311/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/wright-state-vs-milwaukee-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822313/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/robert-morris-vs-oakland-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822322/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/oakland-vs-robert-morris-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822323/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-gamewinthrop-vs-radford-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822331/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-gameradford-vs-winthrop-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822334/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/bellarmine-vs-north-alabama-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822344/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/north-alabama-vs-bellarmine-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822346/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/jacksonville-vs-lipscomb-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822355/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/lipscomb-vs-jacksonville-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822360/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/florida-atlantic-vs-utsa-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822377/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/utsa-vs-florida-atlantic-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822380/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/akron-vs-miami-oh-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822390/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/miami-oh-vs-akron-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822391/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/uc-san-diego-vs-csu-bakersfield-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822402/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/csu-bakersfield-vs-uc-san-diego-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822403/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/uc-irvine-vs-uc-riverside-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822407/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/uc-riverside-vs-uc-irvine-live-college-basketball-game-2021–160822408/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/uab-vs-louisiana-tech-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822525/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/louisiana-tech-vs-uab-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822528/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/georgia-tech-vs-clemson-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822533/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/clemsonvs-georgia-tech-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822535/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/omaha-vs-um-kansas-city-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822545/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/um-kansas-city-vs-omaha-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822546/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/denver-vs-western-illinois-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822549/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/western-illinois-vs-denver-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822551/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/rice-vs-western-kentucky-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822559/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/western-kentucky-vs-rice-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822563/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/north-texas-vs-southern-miss-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822576/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/southern-miss-vs-north-texas-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822577/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/dixie-state-vs-utah-valley-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822584/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/utah-valley-vs-dixie-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822585/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/arkansas-state-vs-little-rock-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822594/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/little-rock-vs-arkansas-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822592/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/illinois-vs-nebraska-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822609/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/nebraska-vs-illinois-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822612/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/detroit-mercy-vs-cleveland-state-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822648/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/cleveland-state-vs-detroit-mercy-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822653/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/florida-international-vs-utep-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822661/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/utep-vs-florida-international-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822663/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/new-mexico-state-vs-seattle-u-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822681/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/seattle-u-vs-new-mexico-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822683/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/simpson-university-vs-portland-state-live-college-basketball-hd-160822689/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/portland-state-vs-simpson-university-live-college-basketball-hd-160822693/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/uc-santa-barbara-vs-hawaii-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822714/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/hawaii-vs-uc-santa-barbara-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822717/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/watch-indiana-vs-ohio-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822724/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/free-ohio-state-vs-indiana-live-college-basketball-2021-160822728/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/wake-forest-vs-florida-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822734/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/florida-state-vs-wake-forest-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822736/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/loyola-chicago-vs-drake-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822742/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/drake-vs-loyola-chicago-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822743/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/kansas-state-vs-oklahoma-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822749/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/oklahoma-state-vs-kansas-state-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822754/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/uconn-vs-xavier-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822767/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/xavier-vs-uconn-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822773/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaa-iupui-vs-uic-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822788/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/ncaa-uic-vs-iupui-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822782/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/the-citadel-vs-chattanooga-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822795/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/chattanooga-vs-the-citadel-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822800/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/oklahoma-vs-west-virginia-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822807/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/west-virginia-vs-oklahoma-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822815/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/canisius-vs-quinnipiac-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822826/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/quinnipiac-vs-canisius-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822827/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/vanderbilt-vs-mississippi-state-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822833/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/mississippi-state-vs-vanderbilt-live-college-basketball-game-hd-160822838/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/auburn-vs-kentucky-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822860/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/kentucky-vs-auburn-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822865/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/samford-vs-vmi-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822876/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/vmi-vs-samford-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822882/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/northeastern-vs-towson-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822893/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/towson-vs-northeastern-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822895/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/elon-vs-charleston-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822901/

https://247sports.com/nfl/green-bay-packers/board/105006/contents/charleston-vs-elon-live-college-basketball-game-2021-160822904/

ANDREW HARNIK – POOL/GETTY

In a tweet published Thursday evening, Cruz also refuted the idea that the senators are jurors, citing a January 2020 Washington Post opinion article by former Democratic Iowa Senator Tom Harkin as proof.

NEWSWEEK SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS >

Harkin’s article points to Article III of the Constitution, which states, “The trial of all crimes, except in cases of impeachment, shall be by jury.” Unlike jurors, Harkin pointed out, senators can ask questions, raise objections, discuss the case outside of the courtroom with interested parties and also impose a sentence.

“The Senate sitting in impeachment is a court—a court composed of 100 judges, not 100 jurors,” Harkin wrote. “As judges, they have to make decisions on a wide range of issues—the facts, the public good, how the actions taken by the president impact our democracy, fairness, history, proportionality and the Constitution.”

READ MORE

Geraldo Rivera Asks ‘What The Hell’ Trump Expected Followers to Do on Jan 6

Rep. Beutler Says GOP’s Failure to Censure Greene Was a Missed Opportunity

Only Half of Mitch McConnell’s Home State Wants Trump Acquitted, Poll Says

39 Percent of Republicans Would Support Americans Using Political Violence

Before impeachment trials begin, senators are sworn in. The oath, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, goes: “Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help you God?”

But despite this pledge, impeachment remains an “inherently legal process”, according to Robert Peck, founder and president of the Center For Constitutional Litigation. As such, “senators are presumed to have political allegiances and even political interests that may affect their votes,” Peck told WUSA.

“[The Senators] were directly affected by the attack on the Capitol and are witnesses to critical facts,” Peck continued. “They would not normally be able to serve as jurors in a real trial, but are the only people assigned responsibility in the Constitution to try an impeachment.”

Both Republican and Democratic senators have pointed to comments made by members of the opposite party as evidence that they intend to break the oath of impartiality.

But even if a senator is seen as having broken their impartiality pledge, they only face one of two consequences: being voted out of office by their constituents or being expelled from Senate by a two-thirds majority vote.

Buy an Eagles Miles Sanders jersey: Fanatics, NFL Shop, Lids

If Darnold, Mariota, or another quarterback were to be traded to Indianapolis or Chicago, however, the Eagles would lose leverage.

Right now, the Eagles have at least two teams interested in Wentz. If that number drops, the Eagles might need to take the remaining squad’s offer or deal with an awkward situation when training camp opens.

Get Eagles text messages: Cut through the clutter of social media and text directly with beat writers Mike Kaye and Chris Franklin. Plus, exclusive news and analysis. Sign up now for a free trial.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.

Mike Kaye may be reached at [email protected] Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/