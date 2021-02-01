Tissue Paper Market : Global Forecast over 2030

Tissue Paper Market: Outlook

The tissue paper market is expected to record a promising growth rate across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The growing use of tissue papers across a considerable populace may serve as a vital growth generator for the tissue paper market. The overwhelming expansion of the tourism and hospitality industry coupled with the rising hygiene concerns may prove to be growth accelerators for the tissue paper market.

The heightening awareness regarding sanitation and personal care will further add extra stars of growth to the tissue paper market. Tissue papers are manufactured utilizing softwood trees and the mash of hardwood, synthetic compounds, and water. The growing advancements in the tissue paper industry through a plethora of upgrades and research and development activities may bring expansive growth opportunities for the tissue paper market.

Based on ply, the tissue paper market can be segmented into 1-ply, 2-ply, and 3-ply, and above. Tissue papers are available in various grades such as up to 20 GSM, 21 GSM-40 GSM, and above 40 GSM. The utilization in applications like towels, wrapping tissues, napkins, towels, hygiene tissues, and others may invite extensive growth for the tissue paper market.

The growing use of tissue papers in hotels, malls, multiplexes, schools, colleges, offices, airlines, railways, and personal uses will boost the growth of the tissue paper market considerably. Tissue papers are made from recycled pulp and virgin pulp.

Tissue Paper Market: Competitive Insights

The tissue paper market is highly fragmented. The players in the tissue paper market indulge in intense competition. These players invest heftily in research and development activities. Manufacturers in the tissue paper market are involved in strategic collaborations. These activities cement the foothold of the players in the tissue paper market, eventually increasing the growth rate.

Some well-entrenched players in the tissue paper market are;

Pudumjee Paper Product Ltd

Queenex Tissues Factory

Napco National

Asia Pulp & Paper Group PT

Clearwater paper Corp

Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company

Tissue Paper Market: Key Trends

The increasing women workforce has propelled the demand for tissue paper products to a great extent. The constant use of wet tissue papers for keeping the skin hydrated and rejuvenated may serve as a great growth opportunity for the tissue paper market.

Tissue papers are gaining tremendous traction in terms of sanitation. The novel coronavirus pandemic has increased hygiene concerns to a great extent. The addition of natural ingredients such as oils and extracts from plants like aloe vera to guard the skin against germs and other infectious organisms is gaining popularity. Thus, this aspect may prove to be a prominent growth generator for the tissue paper market.

The increasing influence of online food delivery services due to the COVID-19 pandemic may serve as a vital growth opportunity for the tissue paper market. The changing lifestyle and rising urbanization across various regions may further prove to be a significant growth prospect for the tissue paper market.

Tissue Paper Market: Regional Prospects

The tissue paper market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to maintain a dominant streak across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The presence of a massive tissue paper industry in China is a vital growth indicator. The escalating consumption of tissue papers on a large scale across a considerable populace may further enhance the growth prospects across the tissue paper market in Asia Pacific.

