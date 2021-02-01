Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Kolon Industries, Amiblu Holding GmbH, Megha Fibre Glass Industries

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], January 2021,– – The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes specifications, and company profiles. The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kolon Industries, Amiblu Holding GmbH, Megha Fibre Glass Industries, Fibrex, Fiber Tech Composite, Weitai New Material, Hangzhou Litong Pipe Industry, FlowTite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Vinyl Ester

1.2.4 Epoxy

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Production

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan 3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Kolon Industries

12.1.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kolon Industries Overview

12.1.3 Kolon Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kolon Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.1.5 Kolon Industries Related Developments

12.2 Amiblu Holding GmbH

12.2.1 Amiblu Holding GmbH Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amiblu Holding GmbH Overview

12.2.3 Amiblu Holding GmbH Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Amiblu Holding GmbH Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.2.5 Amiblu Holding GmbH Related Developments

12.3 Megha Fibre Glass Industries

12.3.1 Megha Fibre Glass Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Megha Fibre Glass Industries Overview

12.3.3 Megha Fibre Glass Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Megha Fibre Glass Industries Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.3.5 Megha Fibre Glass Industries Related Developments

12.4 Fibrex

12.4.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fibrex Overview

12.4.3 Fibrex Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fibrex Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.4.5 Fibrex Related Developments

12.5 Fiber Tech Composite

12.5.1 Fiber Tech Composite Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fiber Tech Composite Overview

12.5.3 Fiber Tech Composite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fiber Tech Composite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.5.5 Fiber Tech Composite Related Developments

12.6 Weitai New Material

12.6.1 Weitai New Material Corporation Information

12.6.2 Weitai New Material Overview

12.6.3 Weitai New Material Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Weitai New Material Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.6.5 Weitai New Material Related Developments

12.7 Hangzhou Litong Pipe Industry

12.7.1 Hangzhou Litong Pipe Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hangzhou Litong Pipe Industry Overview

12.7.3 Hangzhou Litong Pipe Industry Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hangzhou Litong Pipe Industry Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.7.5 Hangzhou Litong Pipe Industry Related Developments

12.8 FlowTite

12.8.1 FlowTite Corporation Information

12.8.2 FlowTite Overview

12.8.3 FlowTite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FlowTite Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Description

12.8.5 FlowTite Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Distributors

13.5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Industry Trends

14.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Drivers

14.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Challenges

14.4 Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

