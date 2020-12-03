Service Procurement Market Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth by 2027

The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Service Procurement Market Forecast to 2027,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Service Procurement market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Service Procurement market witnesses the significant presence of a large number of companies performing consistently to achieve optimal market growth. The current market standing of these companies, their past performances, the demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels have been extensively discussed in this report. Furthermore, the report points out the effective business approaches undertaken by the market players to enhance their product portfolios and prosper considerably.

Market segments by Top Manufacturers:

PRO Unlimited, Beeline, DCR Workforce, Upwork, Peoplefluent, Provade, Workmarket, Field Nation, Superior Group, and Pixid.

Global Service Procurement Market report – COVID-19 Impact Assessment:

Reports and Data’s latest report sums up the significant changes in the global business sector that followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has also had an enormous impact on the global Service Procurement market, disrupting the market dynamics and trends. The global health crisis has gravely affected the Service Procurement industry, disrupting the global supply chains and bringing about volatility in prices and product demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Service Procurement market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report further offers a preliminary and a future assessment of the pandemic’s impact on this lucrative business space.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Solutions Resource tracking and sourcing Freelancer management Contingent workforce management Service governance Reporting and analytics

Services Maintenance and Support Integration and Deployment Consulting



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

On-premises

Cloud

End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The report essentially evaluates the significant presence of the global Service Procurement market across the world’s major regions. The global Service Procurement market has been categorized into several key geographical regions. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the leading Service Procurement market regions. In this section of the report, the authors have examined the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each geographical segment.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

