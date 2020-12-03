COVID-19 Impact on Optical Lens Materials Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Optical Lens Materials Market: Snapshot

The optical lens materials market may bring expansive growth opportunities for the optical lens materials market across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of rising cases of vision-related to smartphones and electronic devices. Earlier, glass was extensively used for the manufacturing of optical lens but nowdays, the use of plastics and secondary composites is gaining considerable momentum.

The growing geriatric population may also bring great growth opportunities for the optical lens materials market across the forecast period of 2020-2030. On the basis of the material used, the optical lens material market can be classified into hydrogel, fluoro-silicone acrylate, PMMA, and silicone hydrogel.

This upcoming report on the optical lens materials market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the optical lens materials market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different aspects of the optical lens materials market systematically.

Optical Lens Materials Market: Competitive Outlook

The optical lens materials market is said to be highly fragmented with a plethora of local and international players in fray for acquiring the top position. Research and development activities are helping the key players to discover novel technological advances that serve as a great growth multiplier for the optical lens materials market. The use of advanced materials for bringing more efficiency for a better vision may gain traction among the manufacturers of the optical lens materials market.

Furthermore, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations enable the exchange and sharing of technologies as well as help the players of the optical lens materials market to expand their consumer base. Therefore, these activities may help in bringing good growth for the optical lens materials market. Key players involved in the optical lens materials market are Contamac, X-Cel Optical Company, Bausch & Lomb, Menicon, OPRI Inc., and Benz Research and Development.

Optical Lens Materials Market: COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to brought various businesses and sectors across the world to a standstill. This aspect has also impacted the optical lens materials market negatively. However, a glimmer of hope emerges for the optical lens materials market during the COVID-19 pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak prompted the governments of various countries to implement stay-at-home orders. This order has led to numerous individuals across the globe to stay at home.

As children are more vulnerable to the virus, it is strictly recommended for them to stay at home. This aspect has led to an increase in smartphone and television consumption among children. Vision-related problems are slated to rise among children in this lockdown period, thus increasing the demand for optical lens. This factor will eventually lead to an increase in the growth rate of the optical lens materials market.

Generation Z and millennials may also encounter these problems on a large scale as many of them are addicted to smartphones and television. Hence, the demand for optical lens may escalate during the lockdown period, eventually bringing good growth for the optical lens materials market.

Optical Lens Materials Market: Emerging Trends and Growth Dimensions

Growing awareness among the global populace for superior quality lenses may serve as a robust growth pillar for the optical lens materials market. The use of optical lens materials in different procedures may also bring good growth for the optical lens materials market. For instance, CorNeat Vision recently started human implantation of CorNeat KPro synthetic cornea. The device’s lenses provide good optical quality and integrate smoothly with the patient’s ocular tissue. Such developments may churn new dimensions of growth for the optical lens materials market.

Optical Lens Materials Market: Regional Perspective

The optical lens materials market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America may serve as a prominent growth contributor for the optical lens materials market due to the presence of a large number of eye care professionals and various government and NGO initiatives undertaken across the region. Asia Pacific may also witness rapid growth due to the growing geriatric population.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

