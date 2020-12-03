At a CAGR of 5.7% | Bread Improvers Market Worth $4.7 billion by 2025

The global report titled “Bread Improvers Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Key Players- E.I Du Pont De Numours and Company (US),Archer Daniels Midland Company (US),AB Mauri (US),Ireks GMBH (Germany),Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd. (Japan),Fazer Group (Finland),Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands),Nutrex N.V. (Japan),Group Soufflet (France),Puratos Group (Belgium),Lallemand Inc. (Canada),PAK Holding (US),Watson Inc. (US),Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland),Lesaffre (France),BreadPartners (US),Cain Food Industries (US),Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd. (Japan),Calpro Foods (India),Kerry (Ireland).

The emulsifiers segment accounted for a major share in the global bread improvers market, on the basis of ingredient, in 2018. Emulsifiers such as DATEM, lecithin, diglycerides, and monoglycerides are majorly used as ingredients in the manufacturing of bread improvers. Due to their significant availability and lower costs, the segment has accounted to have a significant share in the bread improvers market.

Based on application, the bread improvers market is segmented into bread, cakes, viennoiseries, and others. The breads segment is estimated to account for the largest share for bread improvers market because of the rising demand for convenience food, which is giving rise to the growth of consumption of different forms of bread products. Also, as consumers are shifting towards healthier food options, they are opting for gluten-free and high nutritional breads.

The bread improvers market in the European region is largely driven by the higher consumption of bread products in this region. The bread forms are part of the daily diet of consumers in the region. Burgers, sandwiches, buns, and rolls are some of the popular bread products in Europe. Bakery manufacturers are currently focusing on innovating products that align with the growing health concerns of the consumers.

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (High Revenue Companies)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Low Revenue Companies)

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Market Share Analysis

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansions & Investments

5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.3 New Product Launches

5.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Partnerships & Collaborations

