Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Demand Will Increase to 2025 Evaluated By Global Top Players Like Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company and more.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is estimated at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2019 and projected to grow from US$ 12.2 Billion in 2025 to USD 18.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030. This report spread across 146 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 27 figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:

Umicore (Belgium)

Glencore (Switzerland)

Retriev Technologies (US)

Raw Materials Company (Canada)

American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO) (US)

Battery Recycling Made Easy (US)

Based on end use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. Within the industry segment, automotive plays a major role in the contribution of spent lithium-ion batteries for the recycling market due to the high penetration of electrically driven vehicles in the growing economies.

The lithium-nickel manganese cobalt (Li-NMC) segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2018. This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties, which make it a preferred material, especially for the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking of Key Players

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Acquisitions

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Agreements

5.4 Partnerships

5.5 Collaborations

5.6 New Technology Launches

5.7 New Technology Developments

5.8 Investments

5.9 Contracts

5.10 New Process Launches

