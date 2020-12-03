Trending Now: Geographic Information System Market Demand Will Increase to 2025 Evaluated By Global Top Players Like Esri, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc and more.

December 3, 2020

Geographic Information System Market Demand Will Increase to 2025 Evaluated By Global Top Players Like Esri, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc and more.

The global report titled “Geographic Information System Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market size is expected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 138 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 94 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

 

Top Key Players Profiled in the Geographic Information System Market:

  • Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri) (US)
  • Hexagon AB (Sweden)
  • Trimble Inc. (US)
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)
  • Autodesk Inc. (US)
  • Topcon Corporation (Japan)
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (US)
  • Caliper Corporation (US)
  • Bentley Systems Inc. (US)

 

GIS software provides functions and tools to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data related to positions of objects on earth. GIS software allows users to create interactive queries, analyze the spatial information, and visualize the result for analysis. Increasing use of GIS software in urban planning, disaster management, transport management, and smart city development has contributed to market growth.

 

Location-based service (LBS) is the ability for a GIS to point out the accurate location of a user using a mobile device they are carrying or their position in certain localities. LBS is an emerging technology that provides real-time spatial information via mobile and field devices. Internet GIS and mobile GIS are important LBS applications, as they provide accurate positioning and real-time information via mobile-networked environments.

 

