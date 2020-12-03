Future Market Insights Presents Solid Board Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

The packaging industry, as a whole, will continue to witness great demand for sustainable packaging solutions that embrace new technologies and make life easier for the customers. For the packaging of many products, the options that strike the mind are corrugated board or solid board packaging. Solid board is a sustainable packaging solution, and is an ideal material for the strong and reliable packaging of goods. Solid board consists of a grey inner liner made from cardboard and recycled paper. Solid board is suitable for the packaging of food and other perishable products during humid temperature conditions. It is eco-friendly and does not harm when disposed into the environment. The properties of solid board ensure that this solution is perfect for logistics and shipping operations. Solid board is used for various end-use industries, including food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Solid board is also perfect for retail-ready and shelf-ready packaging.

Solid Board Market: Dynamics

The increasing need for protective and cost-effective packaging solutions is expected to drive the demand for the solid board market over the forecast period. Solid board provides effective and excellent packaging to prevent products such as food, flowers, and other such products which get spoiled during humid environment conditions, as it offer good resistance to moisture. Solid board is even more compact than corrugated boards. Also, packaging solutions made from solid board such as folding boxes can be used as POS due to its great visual appeal.

Solid boards provide versatile and high quality printability, and they can be customized as per customers’ requirements. These factors are expected to drive the global solid board market during the forecast period. The availability of alternative packaging solutions such as corrugated box boards and carton boards might hamper the growth of the solid board market. Overall, the outlook for the global solid board market is expected to be positive during the next decade.

Global Solid Board Market: Segmentation

The global solid board market has been segmented on the basis of:

Globally, the solid board market has been segmented on the basis of material used, weight, and end use industry–

On the basis of material used, the global solid board market has been segmented as:

Recycled Paper

Cardboard

On the basis of weight, the global solid board market has been segmented as:

100 – 500 gm/m 2

500 – 1000 gm/m 2

1000 gm/m2 and above

On the basis of end use, the global solid board market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

On the basis of region, the global solid board market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The demand for solid board is expected to be high in regions such as Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, due to the growing logistics and shipping of goods. With the increase in industries and manufacturing plants in the region, the requirements for the transportation of goods are also increasing, which results in the growing demand for solid board.

Global Solid Board Market: Key Players

A few of the leading players operating in the global solid board market are –

VPK Packaging Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

International Paper Co.

Nuttall Packaging

Model Group

McLaren Packaging

Unipak

Preston Board & Packaging Ltd.

Eska

