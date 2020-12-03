Demand for Smart Parking Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2029, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the smart parking market includes a global industry analysis for 2014-2018 and an opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of this market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Smart Parking Market : Segmentation

The global smart parking market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Component Hardware Sensors Cameras Parking Meters Digital Guidance Signage Others

Software Parking Management Platforms SDK/API

Services Consulting Integration & Support Services Device Management Services

System Type Guided Park Assist Systems

Smart Park Assist Systems Sensor Technology Ultrasonic Sensors

RFID

Image Sensors

Others Application Area Commercial

Government

Corporate Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4511

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the smart parking market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the smart parking market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to smart parking and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the smart parking market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Smart Parking Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the smart parking market during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical smart parking market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has been provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the smart parking market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the forecast factors and value chain analysis of the smart parking market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 05 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Component

Based on component, the smart parking market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further segmented as sensors, cameras, parking meters, digital guidance signage, and others. Furthermore, the software segment is segmented on the basis of parking management platform and SDK/API. Also, the service segment is segmented on the basis of consulting, integration & support service, and device management services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 06 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by System Type

Based on system type, the smart parking market is segmented as guided park assist systems and smart park assist systems. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on system type.

Chapter 07 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Sensor Technology

Based on sensor technology, the smart parking market is segmented as ultrasonic sensors, RFID sensors, image sensors, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on sensor technology.

Chapter 08 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application Area

Based on application area, the smart parking market is segmented as commercial, government, and corporate. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends in the smart parking market and market attractiveness analysis based on application area.

Chapter 09 – Global Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the smart parking market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa

Chapter 10 – North America Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America smart parking market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends and market growth based on component, system type, sensor technology, application area, and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides growth scenario of the smart parking market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Western Europe Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the smart parking market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the smart parking market in Eastern Europe countries such as Russia, Poland, and rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the smart parking market in APEJ by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the smart parking market in APEJ.

Chapter 15 – Japan Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the smart parking market in Japan.

Chapter 16 – MEA Smart Parking Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the smart parking market will grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the smart parking market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Request for Report Ask A Question @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4511

Chapter 18 –Competition Analysis

In this section, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the smart parking market, along with the detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Siemens, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Delphi Technologies, Intercomp S.p.A., Comarch SA, Matrix Comsec, Urbiotica, Cisco Systems, Nwave, BioEnable, Trafiksol, Amano McGann, Amco Advanced Technologies, CivicSmart, Inc., gtechna, Conduent, Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom, and other key players.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the smart parking market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the smart parking market.