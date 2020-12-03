Collation Shrink Films Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

A recent market report published by FMI on the collation shrink films market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the collation shrink films market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global collation shrink films market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Thickness Less than 25 micron

25-50 micron

51-100 micron

Above 100 micron By Material Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Liner Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others By Application Bottles

Cans

Book & Magazines

Cartons

Others By End Use Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Personal Care & Home Care

Pharmaceuticals

Transport & Logistics

Printing & Publications

Others By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the collation shrink films market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global collation shrink films market, along with key facts about collation shrink films. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the collation shrink films market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about collation shrink films present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the collation shrink films market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of the collation shrink films market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights analysis of parent markets along with the key market dynamics of the collation shrink films market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, this chapter includes value chain analysis which helps to analyze flow of the product from raw material supplier to end users. The macro economic factors and forecast factors provide impact of several attributes on the global collation shrink films market.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID 2019

Readers can find impact of COVID-19 pandemic on packaging industry as well as other key markets. The impact of COVID 2019 is described with before COVID-19 situation, pessimistic scenario and optimistic scenario.

Chapter 05 – Global Collation Shrink Films Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (Tonnes) analysis and forecast for the Collation Shrink Films market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical collation shrink films market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. This section explains the global market value (US$ Mn) analysis and forecast for the collation shrink films market. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Additionally, pricing analysis by thickness is provided in this chapter.

Chapter 06 – Global Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis by Material

As per material, the global collation shrink films market analysis is segmented as low density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, medium density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, polypropylene, and other. The graphical representation includes market share analysis, incremental opportunity analysis and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 07 – Global Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis by Thickness

Readers can find global collation shrink films market analysis based on thickness in this chapter. This chapter is segmented as less than 25 micron, 25-50 micron, 51-100 micron, and above 100 micron thickness. This chapter includes the value (US$ Mn) and volume (tonnes) analysis for historic 2015-2019 and forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 08 – Global Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis by Application

Based on application, the global collation shrink films market is segmented as bottles, cans, books & magazines, cartons, and others. This chapter highlights market value share analysis, incremental opportunity analysis and market attractiveness analysis as per the considered sub-segments.

Chapter 09 – Global Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis by End Use

This section provides demand for collation shrink films in end use industries which includes food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care and home care, pharmaceuticals, transportation and logistics, printing and publications, and others.

Chapter 10 – Global Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis by Region

This chapter explains how the Collation Shrink Films market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North American collation shrink films market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of collation shrink films.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America collation shrink films market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the collation shrink films market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 – Europe Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the collation shrink films market based on the material, thickness, and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Middle East and Africa Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the collation shrink films market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the collation shrink films market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the collation shrink films market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia collation shrink films market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia collation shrink films market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania collation shrink films market.

Chapter 18 – Country-wise Collation Shrink Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights collation shrink films analysis as per the key countries which includes, the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, the U.K. France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, GCC countries, Northern Africa, South Africa and Turkey.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the collation shrink films market along with competitive dashboard.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find key players market presence analysis by region. Furthermore, this section includes a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the collation shrink films market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Scientex, Napco National, MURAPLAST d.o.o., Polystar Plastics Ltd, Polipaks Ltd., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd, Plastotecnica SpA, Eurofilms Extrusion Limited, Advanced Flexible Packaging Co., Coveries Holdings SA, Silvalac SA, Folplast, Bolloré Group, ITP – Industria Termoplastica Pavese, SABIC, and many others

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the collation shrink films report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the collation shrink films market.