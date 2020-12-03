A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Accounting Services Market 2020-2027 major key companies profiled like A-List Accounting, LLC, BDO Global, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, EY (Ernst and Young Global Limited), KPMG International, Marcum LLP, PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), RSM International, SC and H Group, Inc., TMF Group

Accounting services are a type of service that provides recording and analysis such as bookkeeping, auditing, payroll, tax preparation, and among others. Increasing demand for payroll services across various companies to ensure proper management are boosting the growth of the accounting services market. Further, growing outsourcing for accounting tasks across the organization due to a cost-effective solution and it also allows employees to focus on higher-value activities, thereby influencing the growth of the accounting services market.

Factors such as the growing number of new businesses, government initiatives towards creating more employment avenues, and increasing start-up culture have fueled the demand for accounting services across the globe. Moreover, the increasing complexity of the corporate business, changes in standards of financial reporting, technological development, and regulatory reforms are also positively impacting the growth of the accounting services market.

Key Players:

1. A-List Accounting, LLC

2. BDO Global

3. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

4. EY (Ernst and Young Global Limited)

5. KPMG International

6. Marcum LLP

7. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

8. RSM International

9. SC and H Group, Inc.

10. TMF Group

Market Segmentation:

The global Accounting services market is segmented on the basis service type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as bookkeeping services, financial auditing services, payroll services, tax preparation services, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Accounting services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Accounting services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting accounting services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the accounting services market in these regions.