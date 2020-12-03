PropTech Market 2020: Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report scrutinized in the new analysis

Proptech or also referred as property technology comprises the set of technology driven products, solution or services that aid in several business operation, management and other business operation across the real estate sector. The market vertical has witnessed unprecedent investment from several prominent investors as well as venture capital companies in the past few years. For instance, according to one of Forbes news article the market registered exponential growth of investment towards development of proptech related solution. Whereas, according to a survey conducted by the market players showed the rising inclination by the end-users to invest significantly in the market during the year 2019 hence powering the growth of the market. Hence, the global proptech market is poised to provide several lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Key Players:

1. Galileo Software Services, Inc.

2. InspectRealEstate

3. Locale

4. Opendoor

5. Optix (ShareDesk Global Inc.)

6. PropertyGuru Pte Ltd.

7. REA Group Ltd.

8. RexLab

9. Spacewell (Nemetschek Group)

10. ZWEISPACE

Market Segmentation:

The global proptech market is segmented on the basis of offering, component, building type. Based on offering, the proptech market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, asset management, sales & advertisement, and others. Whereas, based on end-user industry the market is divided into residential and non-residential.

Regional outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global proptech market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The proptech market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of various countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Proptech market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the Proptech market for each region.