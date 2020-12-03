Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Growing at a CAGR of 26.1% during forecast period 2020-2027

The global anti-money laundering software market accounted for US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4,993.2 Mn in 2027. The factors that are driving the growth of anti-money laundering software market include rising adoption of analytics, increasing developments in the Fintech sector, and rising government initiatives. Further, rising adoption of crypto-currency is expected to supplement the growth of anti-money laundering software market across the world. However, increasing complexities is anticipated to impede the growth of the anti-money laundering software market to a considerable extent. Some of the leading players in the anti-money laundering software market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives in order to enrich its product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe, which in turn is contributing for the growth of the anti-money laundering software market.

Key Players:

ACI Worldwide

2. SAS Institute

3. Oracle Corporation

4. BAE Systems

5. Accenture

6. Verafin Inc.

7. Safe Banking Systems LLC

8. Eastnets Holding Ltd.

9. Ascent Technology Consulting

10. Opentext Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Anti-Money Laundering Software Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

