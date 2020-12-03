Check National Finals Rodeo 2020 Live Stream On Reddit Free: Watch [WNFR] Online

Everyone knows about the challenges facing major sports events in the Covid-19 world. Face masks, social distancing, bubble isolation and no spectators are among the features. When you talk about the 2020 Rodeo it does refer to the annual National Rodeo finals event which will take place on Thursday, The exact dates will be from the 3rd December to Saturday 12th December 2020.

Now imagine having to apply those same rules to a violent direct contact sport like rodeo. That’s the conundrum facing the Cowboy Channel as it tries to present the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Super Bowl of the sport, which it will showcase for ten hours per day over ten days beginning December 3.

Real-life cowboys were taking part in the Super Bowl of ROdeos held in Dallas, this was done at the beginning of 1959 much before the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl in the American Football. This started the tradition of seven competition, the Rodeo event was also held in other venues such as the Los Angeles in California that was held from 1962 to 1964, Oklahoma City, hosted the event from 1965 to 1984, and Las Vegas was also the host from 1985, but this year the National Rodeo Finals will shift from Vegas which is the home of the event and instead Globe Field Arlington will host the event. This will be the first time the venue will host any other event than baseball. Since it was opened last spring.

Fans of the event are keen to watch the pro rodeo live streaming free on live streaming platforms. The National Rodeo Finals not only consists of the best cowboys but also showcases endurance, courage and spurs.

The event is being held at Globe Life Park, the Fort Worth, Texas Stockyards and Fort Worth Convention Center. It marks a move away from its longtime home in Las Vegas, where it annually sold out. The Cowboy Channel is available via in 42 million cable and satellite homes via DirecTV, Dish, Verizon FIOS, AT&T U-verse and other carriers. There are limited seats at the live event as well.

National Finals Rodeo 2020

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, United States

Start Date: Thursday, 3rd December 2020

End Date: Saturday, 12th December 2020

Broadcast : The Cowboy Channel

nfr live stream free: Watch Here

So, you cannot afford to miss a single second of the breathtaking action at the Wrangler NFR live action. And if you cannot attend the event don’t worry we will tell you how to watch the NFR event on live stream and real-time TV coverage.

Will there be a National Finals Rodeo in 2020?

There are a lot of activities that are sponsored for the people who wish to attend the festivities at the NFR held in Texas. People can attend the 10-day event which starts from 9:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening Pacific time. Evening from 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM is the slot for the NFR performances.

Is Cowboy Christmas 2020 Cancelled?

Yes, the Cowboy Christmas 2020 which is a retail gift show has been called off due to the COVID-19. The show was held every December at the Las Vegas convention centre.

Which place is the NFR 2020 to be hosted?

The main performances of the NFR will be held at the Globe life field in Texas Arlington. This place is the home of the Baseball team the Texas Rangers. The venue has a seating capacity of 40,300 and the sale of the tickets had begun from 25th of September 2020.

The official media partner is the Cowboy channel for the PRCA along with the Wrangler NFR 2020. During the 10 day schedule, the NFR will not be telecasted on any other channel as this is an exclusive contract the channel and the PRCA have signed.

How can I watch the Wrangler NFR National Finals Rodeo live stream 2020 online?

The 10-day event of the Wrangler NFR consists of the Cowboy Christmas which is the fanboy favorite and also the PRCA National Convention. The NFR schedule also consists of the nightly buckle presentations, the world-famous Wrangler NFR Bucking horse sale, the PRCA awards Gala and the Rodeo League Women’s style show and Luncheon.

The Cowboy channel shows the telecast of all the performances live and exclusive also the telecast is available on the RFD-TV. At the beginning of this year, the Wrangler National Rodeo Finals was moved to the Cowboy channel along with RFD-TV. All the performances can also be streamed live on the PRCA on the mobile app. The users of the Cowboy channel plus app can watch the event on live streaming.

Cowboys Channel

Millions of fans can see the National Rodeo Finals on the two national networks live. Also, the channel has a vast variety of PRCA programs for live coverage of the NFR also the PRCA’s xtreme bulls tour is telecasted on the channel. This will mean that the channel will have a large amount of availability and quality of the coverage of PRCA RODEO.on the cowboy channel. The cowboy channel can be accessed Dish Network-232, Direct TV now, Cox TV anytime and anytime. These platforms also telecast the rural media.

AT&T (Channel 568 & 1568)

Charter Spectrum

Comcast

Cox

DIRECTV (Channel 345)

DIRECTV NOW

DISH (Channel 231)

Mediacom

Sling TV’s Heartland Package

Suddenlink

With the Zip code you can find whether the RFD TV and the cowboy channel are accessible in your region.

Cowboy channel app

The cowboy channel app will also be able to telecast the live coverage of the NFR 2020. It gives overall information about the rodeos and other athletes. You can see all the action of the behind scenes of the NFR rodeo events from around the country on mobile. The android app and the iOS app are available to download from their respective stores. The NFR can be watched on any browser or smart TV. Users can watch the news for free along with bios, rodeos, highlights. Users who are already subscribed will get access to the premium content of up to 6 to continue rodeo feeds. There is also video-on-demand programming is the only place the viewers can watch the NFR. The price of the channel is $9.99 for a month, if you buy the entire year;s subscription then you will have to pay only $89.99.

RFD-TV Now.

With the RFD-TV now channel you can see the live programming of the 2020 NFR in real-time and also the extensive on-demand library. Then library will give you access to over 90 shows like the Opry Encore show, Hee Haw show, the best of Marty Stuart shows. RFD-TV now is accessible on the big line up of live streaming devices such as ROku, iOS, Firestick at a cost of $9.99 a month or $89.99 for a year.

RFD TV is supported on platforms which are listed below

Android 4.4+

Android TV 5.0+

Apple TV 9.0+

Amazon Fire TV

Fire TV Stick 4K

IOS 9.0+

Roku

Web: Chrome, Firefox, IE11, Edge

How can I watch the NFR live streaming 2020 without cable?

Sling TV

The sling tv has the RFD TV in the list of the channel package which is the SLing Blue heartland extra bundle. This will cost $35 for a month. The channel will have more than 30 channel in the plan and includes BET,A&E, Bravo, AMC, CNN, cartoon network, discovery, comedy central, Disney Channel, ESPN, E!, Fox news, FX, Freeform, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, history, MSNBC, lifetime, Syfy, Paramount network, TBS, TNT, TLC, truTV, Travel Channel and USA Network. Sling TV has three packages: the sling Orange, the sling Blue, and the sling Orange+Blue. Sling Orange and Sling Blue costs $25 and the Sling Orange +Blue costs $45.

Sling TV users will get to record content up to 10 hours on the cloud DVR can stream content on 3 screens at a time. Sling TV is compatible with several devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Sling TV is not available on Playstation and Nintendo.

Streaming the ProRodeo National Finals Rodeo 2020 Cowboy Christmas online with a VPN.

Unfortunately the 2020 NFR is not accessible on Sling TV for the US users. Even the fans living in Canada cannot access Sling TV. This can be overcome with a very reliable virtual private network (VPN) which is encrypted. The VPN is a helpful tool that can jump the geo-restrictions of the channel in the region. With the VPN a user can connect to the server remotely as the server is located in another country that permits the desired website for the viewing to happen.

Some of the best VPNs are:

ExpressVPN

The ExpressVPN is one of the best in the markets, with its reach in over 90 countries. You can buy a monthly subscription for $12.95, for 6 months you will pay $59.95 and a yearly package costs $99.95. All the plans come with a 30 day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

IPVanish

IPVanish has spread it wings in over 60 countries. Their subscription plans include a monthly price of $10, a 3 month plan costs $26.99 and the yearly plan costs $77.99. This will also have a 7-day trial pack as well if you are not satisfied.

NordVPN

The VPN has its servers in over 60 countries, this VPN has its plans costing $11.95 for a month, $54 for 6 months, and $83.88 for a year. It will cost you $95.75 if you purchase a 2 years plan.

After you connect to the fastest server in the US, you can then access the Sling TV website. Just get the subscription to the sling TV and watch the entire 2020 NFR at home.

How to watch 2020 NFR live on social networks.

One of the most sought after way of watching the 2020 NFR on live streaming platforms is on social media. Any individual who wants to watch the NFR can watch the event on the mobile device by live streaming. Below are some popular social media platforms.

Youtube TV

This is one of the most popular video-sharing platforms in the world. YouTube has a great reach across the globe where users can upload videos. Off late the website has been allowing live streaming facilities, which makes it a perfect choice to watch the NFR event for free.

Facebook.

A lot of individuals are using Facebook and many accounts and pages can be found on the website. There will be links to stream live content on the pages also NFR page will be there. The individuals who are interested to watch the NFR will have to search for the page and click on the link and watch the event live.

Twitter

Twitter has rapidly become the place to watch live content in real-time off late. This is making it a prime place if you want to search for all the information relating to the 2020 NFR. A hashtag or a quick search bar will almost certainly take to the discovery somebody streaming the NFR.

Reddit.

Reddit is one of the most popular social media networks, it is more of a news collection site. The platform is often used for discussing various topics which turn into heated debates. There are also links that are uploaded by other users although the platform is free, it takes a lot of time to find the perfect link. Once the links are displayed make sure to choose the correct link that has no viruses and ads. Also, make friends with other users and ask for quality links this will save you a lot of time.

How much are tickets to NFR?

The ticket to the NFR can be purchased on the website of the brokers that are trusted, they offer a range of values for tickets. Below are the different prices of the tickets.

Balcony : Individual – $76, Season – $760, 4pk – $304, 6pk – $456

: Individual – $76, Season – $760, 4pk – $304, 6pk – $456 Plaza : Individual – $105, Season – $1,050

: Individual – $105, Season – $1,050 Gold Buckle: Individual – $300, Season – $3,000

Can you watch the NFR on CBS All Access?

Yes CBS is the official broadcasting partner of the NFR. watch all the content live on demand along with other sports and also watch exclusive coverage of shows like the Star Trek and the good fight.

Can I watch the NFR on Hulu?

The 2020 NFR can be watched on Hulu with the help of a Ruko device via the Cowboy channel +. The price is $44.99 but if you already have a commercial plan then you can pay $39.99 only

More on the 2020 National Finals Rodeo – WRANGLER NFR Online

The PCRA predicts that the event will bring in a revenue of about $90 million yearly for the economy of Las Vegas. According to the recent reports, 177,565 rodeos showed up at the Thomas & Mack event wearing Wrangler jeans, Cowboy hats and Justin boots. About 40000 fans were watching from the hotels which hosted the watch parties.

Well, if you are a die-hard fan of the National finals rodeo series, we have got for you some of the best streaming services to watch NFR 2020 online.

Come along as we unwrap the best NFR 2020 live coverage details, one by one.

1. Sling TV

If you are looking to buy one of the most affordable streaming services, Sling TV can be a better match for you.

With Sling TV, you can avail the packages at $25 per month where you have the privilege to watch tons of movies and

TV shows.

Further, Sling TV offers amazing sports streaming channels where you can watch the entire NFR 2020 event.

After availing the package of Sling TV, you will get crystal clear streaming quality for all the devices. Even in the device support section, Sling TV does a better job to deliver support to every single device.

Also, you can avail the DVR feature from Sling TV and watch matches on your time. Further, the company offers 7-Days of the free trial period. With this, you can choose their services and if things work fine, avail their paid plans.

2. FuboTV

Starting with the best ever streaming company of the world brings FuboTV into the spotlight. The plans of FuboTV are a little bit on the expensive side where you can avail the same at $54.99 per month.

Well, they offer tons of streaming channels where you can watch sports shows along with entertainment channels.

Even more, the streaming quality from FuboTV is impeccable where you can watch tons of videos without major issues.

Also, in the device support section, FuboTV has done an amazing job. They offer quality device support for devices where you can use the same to watch National Finals Rodeo 2020.

Further, FuboTV offers a DVR feature that can capture matches and you can watch them in your free time.

Lastly, you can avail the 7-Days of free trial period. Thereafter, if you are happy with their services, you can then buy the paid plans.

National Finals Rodeo Reddit

If you are searching for a freeway to watch Nationals Finals Rodeo 2020 online, Reddit is a better choice. Yes, with Reddit, you can search for different subreddit sections where you can simply opt for the best streaming links.

Even more, with Reddit, all you need is to get a good speed internet connection. Thereafter, you can get the best links and then watch National Finals Rodeo 2020 with whole joy and comfort.

How To Watch NFR Live Stream 2020 Texas Rodeo Free

NFR stands for the national final rodeo. Its an all American sport and I think we all knew that for a fact. The lead organization which takes care of NFR is called PRCA which stands for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. NFR is like a showdown event for the top 15 winners of other Rodeo events that pit against each other for a final showdown. Although Rodeo is generally a sport associated with the USA still there are Rodeo fans worldwide. In fact, there is no country on the globe from where people do not watch this great sporting event.

So, it does not really matter whether you are a Rodeo fan from the USA or from another place in the world. This is one event that should not be missed at any cost. That’s what we feel at least. There are many ways for the people in the USA and other parts of the world to watch the game. Today we are focusing on the live stream options which one can avail to catch the game from anywhere and anyplace in the world.

National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020 Online Options

If you love classic America then you have to love the cowboy culture and the way things were back in the golden days. Well, those days are now gone but the spirit of Cow Boy and Rodeo is still very much alive. For all those who cannot catch the event live with their own eyes and in-person we have the second-best way to watch it. It’s called live streaming options. So here are the ways in which one can watch the NFR 2020 live stream.

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the NFR 2020. It is a PPV model based channel. That means there are no free lunches here and if you wish to watch this game through official broadcaster then you have to subscribe to the slot. Well, that should not dishearten you since its the official broadcaster and no one is going to bring things crispier and faster than them. The stream quality is really good and all you have to do is download their app and purchase the match live stream slot. In case you are not from the USA and live under the geo-restricted area then using a good quality VPN service is the answer. More on that coming in the article.

Fubo Tv

Another good option to watch the live stream of NFR 2020 is Fubo TV. Its quite popular live stream service and pretty much affordable too. Just for 19.99 USD to get access to a lot of entertaining options including sports. It also comes with a 7 day free trial period. So there is no harm in trying out this service. Again in case its geo-blocked in your area then using a VPN is the only option you have to access the service.

Youtube TV

Youtube TV and Youtube are two different services. One should not get confused with the two. Youtube TV is a premium service just like any other live stream app. However, since it’s from Youtube then the stream quality even under poor internet connections is just flawless. It is a subscription fee-based service and one has to subscribe to it to use it. Also, it’s not available everywhere in the world. So that’s one thing you must consider and check before using it. The subscription price as per the last information is 50 USD per month. It will contain the channel live streaming the NFR 2020 so if you are a big fan and want the best live stream quality then going for Youtube TV will be a wise decision.

Play Station Vue

For almost 50 USD this service is really a bargain. Yes, it might sound a bit more expensive than many other live streaming options out there but the premium quality will always come slightly expensive. Don’t get confused with the Playstation gaming console here. This service has nothing to do with gaming and its all about live streaming of content. It’s one of the best options for live streaming of National Finals Rodeo 2020 for sure. Just subscribe and enjoy it

Pro-Rodeo TV

Along with CBS Pro-Rodeo TV will also be broadcasting the event completely and in the live stream option. They are also the official broadcasters and hence the stream quality is something which one needs not worry about. If you want the best then subscribing to this option is the best thing to do.

National Finals Rodeo Venue & Date

The dates are 6th-15th December 2020 and the venue is Thomas and Mack Center at Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s going to one hell of a show and the one which should not be missed at any cost for sure. One quick fun fact, this venue can hold more than 20000 people at a given time. This should give you a fair idea about how big this event is going to be. So if you feel like catching the things the old fashioned way then we suggest you start hunting for the tickets right away. However, we have already mentioned some great alternative options above.

National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020 Online Options Using Social Media

If you don’t like the commercial options that we have cited above and are looking for something that is free and yet of high quality. Then social media can be of your help. Below we are mentioning some of the best social media options for catching the live stream of National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020.

Reddit

A microblogging and discussion forum which is already very famous for getting some quality live stream links of all the sports. Just create a free account and join the relevant subreddits. Soon you would get some quality live stream links. You always have the option of asking for links in the discussion group or from your friends on Reddit. It’s a great place to hunt for free live stream links and is something that should be used. One can get all the juice for free here.

Facebook

Everyone is one Facebook now. Did you know that you can use your Facebook account to watch NFR 2020 Livestream also? Well, it is pretty easy, all you have to do is join the relevant facebook groups and pages. There is an option called Facebook watch party where people go live with their content. There is always the chance someone will live stream the event and you can watch it that too free of cost and in good quality.

StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon is a website that offers both social networking and blogging at the same place. Here people create their own pages and share links. All you have to do is create an account and join the relevant groups. Just like in Reddit here too you would get access to some really good live stream links for you to enjoy the match to the hilt.

Youtube

Another great option to watch the event live is through Youtube. Youtube is the second biggest social media platform after Facebook and people have created all sorts of channels here. So just be on the lookout for new channels featuring the NRF 2020 and subscribe to them. There is a very high chance that you would get to catch the game live that too in very high quality.

Using a VPN to Access Blocked Content

As we know that NFR 2020 is an All American event that has fan base all over the world. Now the only issue here is that most of the live stream services are geo-restricted to the rest of the world. VPN is the only solution to this problem. There are many good VPN services out there and most of them are pretty affordable. The most popular ones are NORD, IP Vanish and Express VPN. All of them are very competitively priced and offer superb service. They are pretty easy to set up also. Most of them have a very user-friendly interface and would only take a few minutes to get things up and running. Just visit their respective websites to know more about them.

Extra Information

NFR 2020 is not just about Rodeo and Cowboy stuff. It has many more elements and associated events with it. One of them is the Miss Rodeo pageant with goes in tandem with the main event. Miss Rodeo America is a very famous event and the one which has a high prize money of USD 20000. It features some of the most beautiful women in the USA and has something which everyone should watch. A little infusion of beauty with all the adrenaline never hurts.

EndNote

Just use the information above to enjoy the Rodeo Finals to the hilt. Its a really exciting event and one which should be enjoyed without any obstacles or delays. We hope that our little informative effort will help you have a very smooth live streaming experience. Do let us know if we have missed on certain points we would surely incorporate them in our future posts. All the best and let some excitement flow down our veins.

Kodi streaming guide to watching NFR 2020 online

NFR 2020 is just two months away. This is the time when most of the fans are hunting desperately for ways to watch then NFR 2020 or better known as National Finals Rodeo 2020 online. With the growth of the internet now, it is very easy to live stream your favorite Sporting events and entertainment events. All you need to know is the best way to do so.

As we just mentioned in the previous paragraph, internet-based entertainment options are growing by the minute. One such great platform is called Kodi. It is a media hub that actually works as software. One thing we will mention here that Kodi does not have any of its own original content. It’s just a media management platform that can be used to watch any kind of entertainment channels you want. So now, you might be wondering how can one use Kodi for live streaming NFR 2020. Well, that’s what we are here to tell you today.

As we mentioned before, that Kodi is just a media management platform. What body does is it acts as a curator of the best kind of content that one wishes to watch on a regular basis. Again we are mentioning that Kodi does not have any channel of its own, which means you have to add your favorite channels based on your favorite niche manually on Kodi. In case of National Finals Rodeo, it would be your Sports channel, which is dedicatedly serving or covering Rodeo as a sport. Now here is the step by step guide of how you can use Kodi to stream National finals Rodeo 2020.

Step 1

Install Kodi on your device. It could be a PC, laptop, mobile phone, or even a tablet. Also, Kodi is available on multiple operating systems. You can use Kodi on Windows-based systems, Linux based systems, Apple-based systems, and Android-based systems. Once you have Kodi installed on your device, then it’s time to reach on step 2.

Step 2

In this step, you have to learn how to navigate with Kodi. See Kodi is basically a media link management system. All you have to do is point the Kodi towards the channels, which would be broadcasting National finals Rodeo in live stream mode. Just a reminder that officially there are only two broadcasters for National finals Rodeo 2020 they are Pro Rodeo channel and CBS all access. Just check both the channels, whether they are compatible with Kodi devices or not. Apart from these two official channels, there are many live stream media providers like fubotv and PlayStation Vue, which can also provide good quality content and cover this event. You just have to check whether the services are compatible with Kodi.

Step 3

After you have added your favorite channels in the Kodi system, all you have to do is check whether there are subscription-based or not/. In case they are subscription-based, then just subscribe to the services for getting flawless live stream experience. Well, that’s the way you can use Kodi for live streaming the national finals Rodeo 2020.

NFR Schedule 2020

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 NFR

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Country Christmas

Starting at 8 a.m. daily

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

PRCA National Convention

Omni Fort Worth & Fort Worth Convention Center

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Finals in Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 1

• Globe Life Field

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Tie-Down

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 2

• Globe Life Field

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Pro Rodeo’s Permit Holder Champions Challenge

3:00 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down; Team Roping 17 and Under #10.5 Finals

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 3

• Globe Life Field

Pro Rodeo League of Women

11:30 a.m.

• Billy Bob’s Texas

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• The 33rd Annual fundraiser presents a tribute to Charlie Daniels! The funraiser remains committed to raising money for injured cowboys.

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

33rd Annual ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

The Golf Club Fossil Creek

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

“We Are the West” World of Rodeo Reunion

10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

• Billy Bob’s

• For more information please call 406-223-6503

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

8 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Finals in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

Conclusion:

All in all, the National Finals Rodeo is considered as a milestone event and a de facto defining period of time within any year the rodeo event is held. For anybody who is a big fan of the rodeo event, the main events and the other celebrations are not to be missed and they have to take part to experience if their budget allows for to attend. Do not miss a single minute of the exciting 2020 NFR live stream action this year starting from December 3 to December 12 2020.

If you’re currently traveling abroad or there is no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

Get: Express VPN For Free

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They’re surprisingly easy to use, too! We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can heartily recommend ExpressVPN as the best one right now.

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble. – Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days You will need access to the following networks to watch all of this season’s NFR games if you live in the US and have a cable subscription: ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN 3, ESPN College Extra, NBC, Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, NFL Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, SEC Network, BTN (Big Ten Network) and Pac-12 Network.. However, you can also stream quite a few games over-the-air if you are not a cable user. You will stream NFR games broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox using the best indoor TV antennas. For the most part, ABC or Fox broadcast prime time games and CBS will screen games from the SEC conference. National Finals Rodeo live stream Reddit Soccer fans nowadays are looking for ways to watch the latest NFR events for free. And Reddit offers them to watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo for absolutely free of cost. Reddit has become quite a hit among sports lovers. Not only the platform is free but it also offers the best video quality. The links that are uploaded by other users which can be picked up by doing a little bit of research. You will have to find the subreddit with the National Finals Rodeo keywords and a lot of links are displayed. Choose the best one which does not have any treats and no commercials. Also, check out for the National Finals Rodeo related official subreddits and get links to the golf tournament. CBS all access: Official channel The 2020 National Finals Rodeo can be live-streamed on the CBS All Access channel, the cost of the network is about $5.99 every month and there are commercials. But if you don’t want to watch commercials then you will have to pay $9.99 per month. You will get a complete catalog of on-request programs, which gives you a chance to watch your favorite programs. The weekly matches can also be accessed on CBS Sports Network. It has a free 7-day trial, which can be canceled any time with no extra pay. The channel can also be watched on the go by downloading the app on your smartphone. NBC Sports. With NBC you can watch the live coverage of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, it means that you don’t have to elsewhere. If your cable pack already consists of NBC then you are in luck as you can also watch the golf tournament on the NBC website also. NBC will give 22 hours of live coverage of the National Finals Rodeo. During the rounds of the tournament, there are a limited number of commercial breaks. The NBC Sports app is also available to watch the Football tournament on your mobile device. Sky Sports Sky Sports is another channel to watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo. The channel provides full coverage for fans in the UK. There is the Sky sports day pass which costs £9.99; then there is the weekly pass which costs £14.99 and lastly, the monthly pass costs £33.99. You can cancel the channel any time as there is no contract. It has the best video quality, and you will not experience any kind of hindrance or lag while streaming the golf event. Sky Sports can also be watched on the smartphone or the tablet by downloading the Sky go app from google play or the App Store. Fubo TV Watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo Football on FuboTV. It is one of the popular platforms for sports lovers. There is a wide range of channels dedicated to sports. It offers 4 packs from which you can choose anyone. 1st is the Fubo costing $44.99 per month, second is the fubo Extra priced at $49.99 per month, 3rd is the Fubo Latino available at a subscription price of $17.99 per month, and then there are the Fubo Portugues costing $19.99 per month. You can add several other channels along with some premium channels. NBC is included in both main packages Fubo and Fubo Extra. The video quality of the channel is also great. FuboTV offers 30 hours of cloud storage and can be increased to 500 hours. The extra storage will cost $9.99 per month. The channel comes with two screens to watch simultaneously. If you want an extra screen you can do it by purchasing the family feature costing $5.99 per month. Sling TV The next channel to watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo Live is the Sling TV. The channel has no limits to customizing according to your interests. Adding the channel packs along with the premium networks is very easy. It offers the Orange bundle for a cost of $25 a month, the Blue bundle for a cost of $25 a month, and the orange plus Blue bundle for a cost of $40 a month. The bundles give you lots of channels to get you started. NBC is included in the two bundles those are the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles. But you should choose according to your interests. There is no cloud storage for the Sling TV, but you can get the feature by paying an extra $5 per month. For that, you will get 50 hours of storage. The streaming of the screens depends on the type of bundle you have. Blue subscribers will get one screen, the orange subscribers will have 3 screens and the Orange + Blue subscribers will have four screens to watch at once, With so many different ways to watch NFR, it can be hard to pick a way to watch without cable TV. Some services may be better based on the specific team or conference you root for, and we have suggestions and full breakdowns linked below. If you are a big fan of all things NFR, there is one suggestion for the best overall way to stream the most games easily without cable or satellite. , fans get access to nearly every network with NFR action this season. Hulu with Live TV also offers local feeds from all the major networks, but fans should be sure to check their zip code to find their local channels . The combination of a broad coverage of channels with NFR, conference networks, and a reasonable price make Hulu with Live TV our pick for best overall live TV streaming service for NFR. Best for everything not on TV: ESPN+ Even with a reduced NFR schedule this fall, there are still some games that will be exclusively available streaming online. That’s where ESPN+ comes in. It’s the all-digital arm of the storied sports network, and it has NFR games nearly every weekend that you just can’t get anywhere else. It’s easy to sign up for ESPN+, which is available on your phone, tablets, web browser — and, of course, on your TV. The Power Five is a term used to describe five major NFR conferences. They are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The Power Five conferences are typically the best conferences in NFR, and the top teams from the Power Five regularly qualify for the playoffs. In late summer, both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 has postponed their football season, but now they are both returning later this season. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are playing ball now ball, and the Big Ten is going to join them later in October. The best way to watch ACC, Big 12 & SEC NFR is The cost: $55 a month after a Hulu + Live TV

Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here.

ACC, Big 12 & SEC Football on Hulu: Yes, Hulu has almost everything you need for ACC, Big 12 and SEC football games

Conference Networks on Hulu: Yes, Hulu has the ACC Network and SEC Network. The Group of Five Conferences: YouTube TV Soccer is more than just the Power Five conferences. The Group of Five refers to the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt. While they may not be in the NFR Playoffs every year, teams in the Group of Five play with a high level of intensity, and the games can be thrilling. Some conferences will play with modified schedules or start at later times, but it’s looking more likely that they all will play some football. The best way to watch the Group of Five conferences NFR is YouTube TV. The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

The Group of Five NFR on YouTube TV: Total coverage, including ABC, Fox, CBSSN, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, FS2 and the NFL Network. More ways to watch NFR live stream Fans have more options than ever before to watch NFR games streaming online. has long had a strong focus on sports, and the service recently added ESPN channels to an already strong lineup. If you live near an ACC or SEC school, you will even get those conference channels too. However Fubo lacks ESPNU. AT&T TV Now includes many of the channels you would need for a full NFR weekend, but most will require you to pick at least the $80 Max plan. offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, but most NFR fans will need to at least step up to the Orange+Blue plan for $45. If you want ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network with Sling TV (yeah, you do) that will require a $10 Sports Extra add-on. You can catch every play from the biggest NFR games on the go with SiriusXM. The service has live play by play coverage of NFR games in the major conferences all season long. Sirius XM has a dedicated channel for the major conferences, including all of the Power Five. These radio stations include coverage of games along with conference-specific talk and analysis. It is available in your vehicle or streaming to your mobile devices. Commercial

Absolutely Free Pick NFR coverage for those Down Under is available from Foxtel, which provides ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so that you can watch the action (logging in with your Foxtel ID) on your laptop or other mobile device.

Kayo Sports is Foxtel ‘s official over-the-top offering for cord cutters or anyone who wants not to be tied into a long contract, which provides comprehensive streaming-only coverage of all sports networks from the network, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports.

There’s typically a decent selection of NFR games to pick from and there is a Standard and a Paid option for the subscription package. The discrepancy is that you’re looking at $25 a month on two devices for the Standard plan and $35 per month on three devices for the Premium plan. NFR Rodeo 2020 There’s a sense of historic irony to the decision to move to the baseball home of the Texas Rangers. The Dallas metroplex hosted the inaugural National Finals Rodeo in 1959. Since then, the event has been staged in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, before a group of Las Vegas tourism professionals lured NFR to the place most top-tier cowboys want to be every December. Over the years, the National Finals Rodeo has grown to become the premiere attraction on the city’s special events calendar. The rodeo and its related events have transformed December from a time when resorts have three slow weeks to do maintenance to an anticipated boom time leading up to the Consumer Electronics Show in January — which also was scratched this year. Most of the thousands of people who come to Las Vegas for the rodeo never set foot in the Thomas & Mack Center. Rodeo visitors commonly gather at more than 25 casinos across the valley to watch the rodeo on closed-circuit television broadcasts and then participate in rodeo afterparties or attend one of the many country music concerts staged in casino performance venues. While in the city, fans can also attend Cowboy Christmas, a free gift show retail event at the Las Vegas Convention Center that has been a part of the National Finals Rodeo since 1986. There’s also the Junior World Finals, which includes nine rodeo events and was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas for the fifth straight year. Rodeo officials say the rodeo and affiliated events produce a $200 million economic impact for the city every year. This year, Cowboy Christmas will be operated from the Fort Worth Convention Center, about 20 minutes away from the rodeo venue site, while the Junior World Finals will be at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. While it’s possible the Dallas area would make a pitch to keep the rodeo, it isn’t likely to succeed. In fact, Las Vegas Events was able to add a year to its contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to keep NFR in Las Vegas through at least 2025. “The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is part of Las Vegas and a long-standing fixture for our visitors and locals since 1985,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Over the course of the 10-day series, Las Vegas transforms to the ultimate country western destination, with A-list entertainment, viewing parties, multiple cowboy gift shows and 24-hour excitement,” he said. “While we will miss them this December, we understand the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s decision to move their championship events to Texas in 2020. We look forward to welcoming both the NFR and rodeo fans back for an Only Vegas experience in 2021 and beyond.” Performances Beyond the payouts for the Cowboys, the PRCA estimates that the event brings in about $90 million annually to the Las Vegas economy. Furthermore, recent attendance stats have shown that 177,565 rodeo enthusiasts decked out in Wrangler jeans, Justin boots and cowboy hats attended events at the Thomas & Mack with an additional 40,000 fans who watched at the 40 hotels who hosted watch parties. It is during this rare time of the year that many marquees on the Strip have the face of bull riders replace DJs’ faces. Main Performance Seven main events have historically taken place at the NFR. Each event has its own monetary prizes that are paid out, and those payouts are determined by each top-placing competitor’s rank in relation to the event’s overall prize pool. Individuals placed in the top-six of a particular event are paid out accordingly, while individuals placed in the top-eight of the overall NFR are also paid out. The NFR’s main events are as follows: · Bareback Riding This consists of a horseback cowboy using a bareback rigging as the primary means of staying on top of the horse. This grip has often been compared to the equivalent of hanging on to a suitcase handle and makes for the only support that a cowboy has on top of the wildly bucking horse. An 8-second ride constitutes a qualified ride and the cowboys is judged on riding technique. · Steer Wrestling This act involves a horseback steer wrestler, alternatively known as a “bulldogger”, bringing a fast-moving steer to a halt on its back as fast as possible. The bulldogger utilizes a combination of strength, technique, speed, and precision to jump off of their horse from a designated starting point and onto a steer sprinting off from the same starting point. · Team Roping · Headers One of two horseback team members whose job is to successfully rope the head of the steer in one of three tries as fast as possible; around both horns, around one horn and the head, or around the neck. · Heelers One of two horseback team members whose job is to successfully rope the hind legs of the steer as soon as the header has successfully done their part. To avoid a 5-second penalty for roping only one hind leg, the heeler must rope both hind legs. · Saddle Bron Riding Similar to Bareback Riding, the goal of the horseback cowboy is to maintain their balance as much as possible for 8 seconds while the horse is bucking. In this event, however, the cowboy sits on a saddle while using one hand to hold on to a thick rein that’s attached to the horse’s halter. · Tie-Down Roping This event centers around a cowboy on horseback attempting to restrain a calf by throwing a well-timed rope loop that’s attached to the cowboy’s horse. The cowboy and the calf both leave from a designated starting point, with the calf getting a slight head-start. The cowboy depends on the horse to mitigate any slack in the rope after dismounting, then proceeds to tie-up the calf as fast as possible. · Barrel Racing This is a women’s event where horseback cowgirls race against the clock to complete a strategically set course where barrels are set up as landmarks. The intent is for the cowgirls to complete a cloverleaf-shaped run around 3 barrels placed in a triangular formation as fast as possible. Barrels that are accidentally knocked over result in 5-second penalties. · Bull Riding The cowboy on top of the bull has the main objective of staying on top and maintaining their balance for 8 seconds. They are judged based on technique and can earn extra points by spurring while the bull is bucking. The cowboy stays on top of the bull by grasping a flat braided rope, which also wraps around the bull’s chest. · All-Around Champion Being crowned the All-Around Champion speaks volumes about the versatility and high level of talent exhibited by the winning cowboy. In order to receive this honor, the cowboy must have won the most prize money in a given year and competed in at least 2 NFR events while earning at least $3,000 in each of those events. This is widely known as the highest honor bestowed by the PRCA. Contestants There are 120 cowboys from all over the United States that will step foot as competitors within the NFR. A full list of the contestants can be found on the event’s Contestant Roster page. The top 10 ranked competitors are as follows: Tuf Cooper – Tie-Down Roping

2. Trevor Brazile – Tie-Down Roping

3. Sage Kimzey – Bull Riding

4. Tim O’Connell – Bareback Riding

5. Jacobs Crawley – Saddle Bronc Riding

6. Caleb Bennett – Bareback Riding

7. Ryder Wright – Saddle Bronc Riding

8. Rhen Richard – Team Roping (Header)

9. Shane Hanchey – Tie-Down Roping

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi – Barrel Racing Super Bowl of Rodeo The NFR has consistently been referred to with this phrase because of the sheer massiveness of its popularity and money-generating power within the context of rodeo. The event is considered to be so big and consistently sold-out that the UNLV basketball team that normally uses the NFR venue during the season has to annually build its schedule in a way that keeps the team on the road for the duration of the NFR festivities. Miss Rodeo America This event is a pageant that takes place in conjunction with the NFR as part of the NFR’s overall festivities. State rodeo queen winners from across the United States compete for the Miss Rodeo America crown and put themselves in line to potentially win $20,000, among other smaller prizes. In addition to the prizes, the winner is expected to travel to various rodeos throughout the United States and to promote the rodeo during the subsequent year. Cowboy Christmas For those that need a break from the constant adrenaline that comes with the NFR’s main events, the Cowboy Christmas experience allows for a welcomed change of pace. This portion of NFR centers around cowboy shopping and serves as a marketplace for hundreds of exhibitors from the United States and Canada to sell to thousands of eager buyers. Typically taking place at Ft. Worth, Texas, shoppers can find anything such as customized jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and pottery, etc. Standings The 2020 PRCA season has been extremely competitive as a lot of the top cowboys are gunning for glory. Tuf Cooper sits atop of the all-around standings and many experts believe that he is going to win his second all-around title in a row. There will be a lot of close competitions and many of the world championships could come down to the last day. You can check the current standings here. NFR Prize Money The total payout for the entire event is $10 million and will remain at that amount until 2020. After that, the amount will be adjusted and remain in place for the subsequent five years. All 120 qualifying contestants receive $10,000 as part of participating. This year’s detailed payout structure can be found on the PRCA’s 2020 Wrangler NFR Payoff page. Past Winners 2019 All-Around World Champion

Stetson Wright The NFR 2020 World Champions Bareback Riding

Clayton Biglow Steer Wrestling

Ty Erickson Team Roping (Header)

Clay Smith Team Roping (Heeler)

Wesley Thorp Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston Tie-Down Roping

Haven Meged Barrel Racing

Hailey Kinsel Bull Riding

Sage Kimzey