The Capitol riots by Trump supporters aimed to overturn a free election by attacking an American institution

Senator Lindsey Graham warned Sunday that if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in next year’s mid-term elections, Vice President Kamala Harris could face impeachment for her tweet supporting a bail fund for Black Lives Matter protesters over the summer.

Speaking in an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” a day after the U.S. Senate acquitted President Trump, the South Carolina Republican said the former president’s impeachment trial, brought forth because of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots, “opened Pandora’s Box.”

“If you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters…,” Graham said of the former California senator from Oakland. “So we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here, and I’m sad for the country.”

Like many pro-Trump Republicans, Graham appeared to be equating the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last month with last summer’s racial injustice protests, two very different events rooted in opposing movements.

On June 1, Harris tweeted a link to a fundraiser for the Minnesota Freedom Fund and asked her followers to chip in to help post bail for protesters in the city following outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. Video captured the incident in which Floyd, who was Black, gasped for breath, handcuffed on the ground, as an officer pressed a knee on his neck on May 25.

Donald Trump’s allies lashed out at the Republican senators who voted to convict him in the impeachment trial touched off by last month’s Capitol insurrection, showing the challenge the party would face in breaking with the former president after his acquittal.

Senator Lindsey Graham proclaimed on Sunday “the Trump movement is alive and well” as he reveled in the former president’s dominance of the party, one day after the Senate acquittal.

And two state parties, Louisiana and North Carolina, moved within hours of the trial’s conclusion to censure Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on Saturday, a sign of his following among the GOP’s rank and file.

The rebukes underscore the former president’s role as a force for Republicans, even as it’s still not clear how active he plans to be in shaping the GOP in the next election cycle and beyond.

Trump has suggested he might run for president again in 2024. Even if he doesn’t make another bid for the White House, and even without his social media dominance, the former president remains an asset to candidates he backs, potentially helping to turn out GOP voters on behalf of loyalists.

He also may be a threat to his Republican opponents, including some of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict the former president on Saturday, and the 10 House members who voted for his impeachment in January.

Trump is said to be eager to exact revenge on those who crossed him. And conservative Republicans are already lining up to challenge Trump’s Republican foes in primaries.

In Wyoming, state senator Anthony Bouchard has announced a bid to unseat Representative Liz Cheney, the third-ranked Republican in the House, who voted to impeach Trump. In a fund-raising pitch, Bouchard suggested voters return the favor. Cheney has already been censured by her state party.

More from Election

Here’s Why Seven GOP Senators Voted to Convict Donald Trump

GOP Finds It Hard to Quit Trump, Forcing a Post-Trial Reckoning

McConnell Excoriates Trump for Riot Role Despite Acquittal

Senate Vote Fails to Erase Capitol Riot From Trump’s Legacy

Another of the 10 Republicans, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington State, drew the wrath of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene over the weekend. The controversial first-term lawmaker from Georgia, who has touted her ties with Trump, called Herrera Beutler a “tool” for Democrats, and warned that “the Trump loyal 75 million are watching.”

Some in Trump’s circle are already seeking to leverage the president’s popularity with their own campaigns for office, including former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who’s running to be governor of Arkansas. Graham predicted the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, may seek election to fill retiring Senator Richard Burr’s seat in the Senate in 2022.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Capitol Hill News Conference

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

‘Excited About 2022’

“I think she represents the future of the Republican Party,” Graham said of Lara Trump on “Fox News Sunday.”

The South Carolina senator said he spoke with Trump after the verdict and will travel to Florida soon for a meeting, mirroring House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s pilgrimage to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach last month.

“He’s ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party. He’s excited about 2022 and I’m going to go down to talk with him next week, play a little golf in Florida,” Graham said.

It would be a dangerous political mistake to sideline him, Graham said. “The most potent force in the Republican Party is President Trump,” he said. “We need Trump-plus.”

While some Republicans cling fiercely to the former president, the conclusion of the impeachment trial has thrust into the open a conflict between the party’s populist and establishment wings.

“We are going to have a real battle for the soul of the Republican Party over the next couple of years,” said Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan, who added on CNN that he would have voted in favor of Trump’s conviction.

Balancing Act

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell attempted to straddled the tension Saturday with a vote to acquit Trump followed minutes later by a speech excoriating the former president as “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. Graham said McConnell had hurt the party by doing so.

Second Senate Impeachment Trial Of Donald Trump

Senator Bill Cassidy on Feb. 12.

Photographer: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Bloomberg

Republican senators Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy defended their votes against Trump as doing their duty under their oaths to uphold the Constitution. They faulted Trump for insisting the election had been stolen for months and then failing to intervene even as protesters stormed the Capitol, interrupting the certification of Electoral College votes.

While 68% of Americans don’t want Trump to remain a major political figure, 57% of Republican or Republican-leaning voters do, according to Pew poll taken in the aftermath of the attack.

Hogan, who’s twice won office as a Republican in a heavily Democrat state, sought to seize the moment and purge the party of Trump’s influence.

Lara Trump, who is Eric Trump’s wife and grew up in Wilmington, has been pushing the idea that she could succeed Barr for months. And Graham made it clear that she would have his support. “Certainly, I would be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican party,” the South Carolina senator said.

Burr was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. That led to a condemnation from North Carolina’s GOP. “North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

If Lara Trump does decide to run, she will face some competition as others are already trying to seize on Burr’s vote to gain support. Former Rep. Mark Walker sent a fundraising email criticizing Burr shortly after the end of the trial. “Wrong vote, Sen. Burr. I am running to replace Richard Burr because North Carolina needs a true conservative champion as their next senator,” Walker tweeted.

“There was a hostile takeover of the Republican party,” he said on NBC. “We’ve got to move on from the cult of Donald Trump and return to the basic principles that the party has always stood for.”

Cassidy also sought to minimize Trump’s future grip on the party. “His force wanes,” Cassidy said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The Republican Party is more than just one person.”

The Black Lives Matter movement demands an end to systemic racism that often disproportionately takes the lives of Black people. Small fragments of last year’s nationwide protests included violence but the movement was largely peaceful — though scenes of looting and fires drew media and public attention. A recent Princeton University study said that 93% of the 7,760 demonstrations linked to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 were peaceful.

The Capitol riots by Trump supporters aimed to overturn a free election by attacking an American institution, and took the lives of five people including one police officer. Trump’s supporters turned up at his behest to “fight like hell,” after he stated more than once that he’d fraudulently lost the election, birthing countless conspiracy theories.

Some Republicans have drawn a false equivalency between the two events. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia focused on violence in last summer’s civil rights protests during the House impeachment proceedings.

Graham has spoken of the possibility of impeaching Harris before, bringing it up earlier this month in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity. The senator’s office did not return requests for comment.

