Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market: Outlook

Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) also known as beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate, has attracted the attention of pharmaceutical and functional foods industries. HMB has gathered steam around the world for its application in making sports supplements and dietary supplements. The drive for the HMB market rides on the back of the growing evidence of its therapeutic benefits. World over, athletes have been seeing promising potential of HMB supplementation in their training for building up their strength and muscles, thereby propelling the strides of the HMB market. They have also been using HMB for endurance enhancement.

Over the years, numerous studies have led to findings that support the evidence of role of HMB for treating cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, HMB has attracted pharmaceutical players in treating AIDS-related wasting, diarrhea, and weakness. Further, stage IV cancers patients are recommended to consume moderate amount–3mg HMB per day therapeutically–in combination with other drugs or medicines. For instance, 3 gram of HMB (either Ca-HMB or Free Acid-HMB) found effectiveness in increasing muscle protein synthesis (MPS) by two times.

Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Companies in the HMB market are eyeing incredibly high opportunities in China. They are consolidating their supply chain and production capacities to strengthen their market positions and gain a competitive edge over others. For instance, Chinese HMB manufacturing groups have bagged approval by the U.S. regulatory agencies. Players in the HMB market are retaining their prominent positions by maintaining their robust supply chain.

Top vendors in the Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) market are reinforcing their competitive edge by offering high purity HMB. Most players look to strategic gains by expanding their supply chains in Asian countries such as Japan, Bangladesh, South Korea, and India. However, several players are finding difficulty in leveraging their full potential in India due to stringent regulations.

Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market: Key Trends

Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) market has gathered momentum from the increasing popularity of HMB for athlete training. In recent years, the interest focus has shifted to older adults and diseased population. The HMB preparations are used during exercise rehabilitation and in convalescence after surgery. The HMB market is seeing new revenue streams as a result of industry players in finding novel use of HMB. They have been constantly expanding their understanding of the pharmacokinetics related to HMB, thereby helping end users to get more effective products. Developed nations have also seen the rising clinical potential of HMB for cancer management and in immunodeficiency syndrome.

In older population, a spate of studies conducted in recent years have focused on evaluating the potential of HMB supplementation in improving bone density, cognitive function, and reducing abdominal obesity in older adults. Its therapeutic potential in reducing sarcopenia is also boosting the demand. The findings are boosting the prospects in the HMB market. Researchers have been testing the efficacy and effectiveness of HMB in various clinical conditions, which is expected to expand the revenue potential in the HMB market in coming years of the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB) Market: Regional Analysis

Among the various developing and developed regions, Asia Pacific has been found to see vast revenue potential. The growth is spearheaded by production of HMB in China, mainly due to economies of scale. Other less-developed economies will also emerge as the hotspot for producers and vendors due to favorable regulations.

North America has been a lucrative HMB market. The growth has been fueled by rapid strides that sports supplements industry has made over the past several years. Further, extensive research in the U.S. on the pharmacokinetics of HMB and growing body of HMB intervention studies in older adults. This has spurred substantial opportunities in the regional market.

