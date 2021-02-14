Former President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked his lawyers and senators who voted against his impeachment conviction and foreshadowed his political future in a statement following the 57-43 Senate vote to acquit him of inciting an insurrection.

“I want to first thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending truth,” Trump said. “My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.”

He added: “This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that he spoke to former President Donald Trump after his acquittal in his second impeachment trial and that Trump is “excited” about the midterms in 2022.

“I spoke to him last night; he was grateful to his lawyers. He appreciated the help that all of us provided. You know, he’s ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party,” Graham told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” “He’s excited about 2022. And I’m going to go down to talk with him next week, play a little golf in Florida. And I said, ‘Mr. President this MAGA movement needs to continue, we need to unite the party.’ ”

As Trump was seen golfing Sunday at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Republican Party is grappling with how the former President fits into the future of the GOP.

The Senate vote on Saturday highlighted the dilemma Trump has posed to most congressional Republicans in the aftermath of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, with many GOP senators eager for the party to move on from Trump but wrestling with the fact that he is still popular with the party’s base. It’s an issue the party will face heading into the 2022 midterm elections, when it seeks to regain control of Congress, and the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Graham, a staunch ally of the former President voted to acquit Trump on Saturday of inciting an insurrection on January 6.

GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Romney voted against Trump but the total vote among senators of both parties fell short of the two-thirds threshold required to convict — leading to Trump’s acquittal.

Perhaps the biggest surprise vote among Republicans was Burr, the former Senate Intelligence Committee chairman who led the Senate’s Russia investigation, after he voted earlier in the week that the trial was unconstitutional. Both Burr and Toomey are retiring from the Senate at the end of 2022.

Graham said Sunday that Trump is “mad at some folks.” The South Carolina Republican added that he wants to take back the Senate in 2022 and the party needs Trump to achieve that goal.

“We can’t do that without Donald Trump so he’s ready to hit the trail and I’m ready to work with him,” he said.

Asked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s speech on the chamber’s floor Saturday in which he directly blamed Trump for fomenting last month’s riot, Graham said he was “a bit surprised.”

“He got a load off his chest, obviously. But unfortunately he put a load on the back of Republicans. That speech you will see in 2022 campaigns,” Graham said. “I like him, Senator McConnell. He worked well with President Trump.”

Graham also continued to defend Trump against the impeachment charge, saying Trump’s speech did not incite violence at the Capitol.

“In terms of the law, no. He bears responsibility of pushing narratives about the election that I think are not sound and not true. But this was politically protected speech. The speech on January 6th was not an incitement to violence,” the senator said.

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

7 REPUBLICAN SENATORS VOTE TO CONVICT TRUMP ON INCITEMENT CHARGE

Trump did not make any statements during the impeachment trial, and his statement Saturday is his first all week.

The vote Saturday was significantly more votes than the 48-52 vote in his 2020 Senate trial but still 10 short of what would have been needed to convict. The trial this week was the shortest presidential impeachment trial ever.

Trump also foreshadowed his political future.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” he said. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Trump’s second impeachment was spurred by the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump, after months of making false claims that he’d won the presidential election, called a rally in Washington, D.C., with his supporters for the same day Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence were meeting in a joint session to certify the results of the election.

Trump, at the rally, repeated his false election claims and he and advisers used pitched rhetoric, riling up the large crowd. Trump at one point in the rally told his followers to “peacefully and patriotically” march to the Capitol, a comment his defenders point to as part of the reason why he does not bear responsibility for the ransacking of the Capitol.

But House impeachment managers argued that one comment did not cancel out the balance of Trump’s other comments in that speech or in the proceeding months. They said he bore fundamental responsibility for the mob that breached the Capitol and forced hundreds of lawmakers and the former vice president into hiding while chanting “hang Mike Pence,” among other things.

