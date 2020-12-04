Digital/ Smart Workplace Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2030

A digital/ smart workplace consists of a holistic set of platforms, tools, and environments for work, delivered in a usable, coherent, and productive manner. Smart workplaces make use of technology to connect and engage employees with their work environment. It is majorly enabled through networked platforms, software, IoT technologies, and sensors.

Global Digital/ Smart Workplace Market – Dynamics

Increasing Need for Social Interaction Expected to Drive the Digital/ Smart Workplace Market

A CDW survey of over 2000 workers showed that 79% of workers employed in the private sector and half of workers employed in the public sector were concerned about feeling isolated and missing human interaction if they were to start telecommuting. Smart working spaces also help solo entrepreneurs to socialize and share their experiences. The increasing need for such services from solo entrepreneurs is expected to drive the demand for smart working places

Transitioning to New Technology and Processes

System down time and restructuring the whole process of smart workplace and related systems within developing regions such as Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa is expected to be comparatively high. This could restrict companies from adopting the technology and hamper the growth of the digital/ smart workplace market.

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Digital/ Smart Workplace Market

In terms of region, the global digital/ smart workplace market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global digital/ smart workplace market during the forecast period, due to increased adoption of IoT and digitized technology by SMEs.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Digital/ Smart Workplace Market

It is expected that the lock down period in many countries across the globe due to the outbreak of COVID-19 will moderately impact the growth and adoption of digital/ smart workplaces. Smart/digital workplaces need huge investment initially. This may reduce the adoption of smart/digital workplace for the time being due to the economic depression brought about by COVID-19.

Global Digital/ Smart Workplace Market – Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S) partnered with Evoteq (UAE) to introduce an end-to-end integrated AI platform for smart buildings and districts by combining their capabilities.

Johnson Controls

Established in 1885, Johnson Controls is headquartered in Cork, Ireland. Johnson Controls is focused on developing energy solutions, integrated infrastructure, and transportation systems. The company designs, manufactures, and installs building products and systems around the world, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, HVAC controls, energy-management systems, security systems, fire detection systems, and fire suppression solutions.