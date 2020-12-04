Radio Streaming Services Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Radio streaming services are radio hosting services that enable radio through a server, and listeners can tune in and listen to the radio on the internet.

are radio hosting services that enable radio through a server, and listeners can tune in and listen to the radio on the internet. A radio server comprises the radio server software and the hardware located in the server or data center. The data center requires expertise connection to specialized high-speed networks, and the hosting provider has to pay to maintain them.

When a listener tunes to the radio via radio streaming service, the information has to pass from server to the streaming provider, then through some other networks, via several internet exchange points.

Web radio is hosted on servers which can then be accessed by listeners irrespective of time or location; this is the biggest advantage of radio streaming services.

Radio streaming services are gaining popularity as radio stations are limited to a specific region or country. Users can listen to a radio of any country or region with the help of stream hosting service.

Advance features for management and operations drives the radio streaming services market

Radio streaming services have a management console which helps to manage the three service types: Shoutcast, Icecast, and Streamcast as per requirement.

Some radio streaming services also provide in-house stream management consoles.

The servers and the sites are secured with SSL in order to protect it from any intrusion.

Auto DJ mode is also supported by the radio streaming service by enabling auto DJ servers.

Auto DJ is a program installed on a server that enables uploading of music autonomously.

High latency issues might restrain the radio streaming services market

Latency represents the time taken for a request to get transferred to the server and information back.

If radio streaming service from Europe is streamed by a user in North America, packets of information have to travel to and from the user’s location to the server location.

It might take extra time for packets to make a round trip to Europe compared to streaming from a radio server located in North America.

High latency causes buffering in a radio stream. When the radio player buffers, it stops playing music, as it waits to receive enough audio to resume playback.

This is expected to cause hindrance in the growth of the radio streaming services market.