Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market Segmentation in Detailed By 2025

Tendon reinforcement devices have been used extensively to treat severe rotator cuff ruptures but are limited by the increasing trend of the arthroscopic technique used for shoulder repair, which makes it difficult to overlay the reinforcement mesh. The total rotator cuff reinforcement market consists of allograft, xenograft and alloplast reinforcement devices. Market growth will be sustained as the number of procedures involving rotator cuff repair continues to grow, of which a constant percentage will be more severe and require additional augmentation on top of suture anchoring, increasing the demand for reinforcement products. The growth is expected to increase over the next few years as more surgeons become capable of using the reinforcement devices in arthroscopic procedures.

As demand increases for rotator cuff reinforcement devices as a result of the rising number of shoulder repair procedures performed on elderly patients, strong growth will continue to be observed in the market. The allograft segment was the largest of the three rotator cuff reinforcement device segments. Despite being more expensive, the exceptional performance and longstanding clinical history of allografts make them preferable to both xenograft and synthetic devices. The allograft segment saw more units sold at a higher ASP than the xenograft and alloplast segments.

Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: Arthrex, Smith and Nephew, MicroPort, Allosource, Artelon, Biomet, Conmed Linvatec, Integra LifeSciences, RTI Biologics, Stryker, Synthasome, Tissue Regenix, Tornier, Wright Medical, Zimmer

The global Rotator Cuff Reinforcement Device market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Allograft Reinforcement Devices

Xenograft Reinforcement Devices

Alloplast Reinforcement Devices

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

