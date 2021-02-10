The Facet Joint Injections Market to witness promulgation between 2020 and 2030

The facet joint injections is a minimally invasive procedure in which local anesthesia and/or medication is given to patients to numb the facet joint and to provide pain relief. The global healthcare industry is likely to see momentous growth in the coming years, primarily on account of evolving models of ‘value-based’ care. This growth is likely to be a precursor of growth of facet joint injections market, marking two-fold growth of the market in the coming years. Growing demand for non-surgical treatments has been identified as a key factor in pushing the growth of facet joint injections during the forecast period. Additionally, bolstering focus on effective pain management is also estimated to have a big contribution to the overall build-up of the facet joint injections market during the assessment period. Pain specialist makes use of facet joint injections for effectively dealing with chronic spinal conditions, which continues to be one the key revenue levers for the market players.

Facet joint injections are mostly diagnostic injections that help the doctor determine the underlying causes behind the painful conditions and may also help with temporary pain relief. Facet joint injections function in a way that they temporarily fill the facet joint with an anesthetic medication that makes the joints, ligaments, and joint capsules go numb. The facet joint injections go a long way in terms of helping the physician identify the causative factors, which would be of great help for effective treatment plans. Facet joint injections remain a safe option and, when used in sterile environments under the supervision of an experienced clinician, can ensure optimally. When in case of injections a mild risk of an allergic reaction, ranging from mild to severe, and several other side effects, which causes a major setback for the adoption of facet joint injections. In line with this, suppliers of facet joint injections are shifting their strategic focus toward the use of sterile injections and needles, which can easily be deemed safe for direct usage.

The global market for facet joint injections segmented on product type, application, end user, and, geography.

Facet Joint Injections Segmentation by Product Type Local Anesthesia Steroids

Facet Joint Injections Segmentation by Application Cervical Facet Joints Thoracic Facet Joints Lumbar Facet Joints

Facet Joint Injections Segmentation by End User Hospitals Outpatient Centers Specialty Clinics Others



Facet joint injections are an interventional pain management tool for facet-related spinal pain. Facet joint injections are expected to show high revenue growth for the global facet joint injections market. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, from 2007 to 2011, the number of patient’s undergone spinal procedures has increased from approx. 622,400 to 741,700, respectively, in the U.S. alone. With an increasing prevalence rate of spine-related disorders, spinal injuries and spine deformities have boosted the facet joint injections market which is used to find the main reason of pain in the facet bone and is likely to experience significant growth opportunities in the coming years.

The North America facet joint injections market is expected to be a prominent market and is an estimate to show high market growth owing to advanced clinical infrastructure coupled with the presence of resources and funds and also the high number of research and development activities in the region. Europe region is expected to be the second most lucrative market for facet joint injections. The facet joint injections market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to show high CAGR market growth due to a high market opportunity for the company operates in the facet joint injections market. This is because of the presence of a large number of the underserved population. Rising awareness due to government and non-profit organization initiatives might fuel the growth of the facet joint injections market.

Some of the key players in the facet joint injections market include Primex Pharmaceuticals Oy, Pierrel, Henry Schein Medicalt, Aspen Pharmacare, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cigna, Avik Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Symbiotec Pharmalab Private Limited, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and others.

