50 Percent Of Police Officers Rejected Coronavirus Vaccine In An Illinois County

There are many questions about the efficiency of Pennsylvania’s vaccine appointment registration system. As it currently stands, there is no centralized system, like in other states, that brings together pharmacies, hospitals, and state-run clinics in a single place.

This means that residents are thrown into something of a free for all, and are confused over whether they should be registering for multiple appointments in order to get on as many waitlists as possible. A centralized system would seem to eliminate these issues, so, why isn’t Pennsylvania doing this?

“Our focus is on making sure these folks (in 1A) are vaccinated before moving into any enhancements,” Mauldin said, but declined to provide any specific response to the unified system idea, adding later that “we are working to make our systems more accessible, to make information and education more accessible to the public.”

Further, she suggested that such a system would not make any difference.

“We would deal with the same issues,” she said. “Which is the limited supply of vaccine.

Spread too thin

Some of the state’s largest counties, like Lehigh and Montgomery counties, are reporting that they received significantly fewer doses this week from the state than they did last week.

This is due to the increasing number of vaccine providers in the state.

“Pennsylvania receives a very limited allotment of vaccine each week,” Barry Ciccocioppo, a press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, told Patch in an email. “As the number of providers grow, the limited allotment of vaccine is distributed among more providers.”

All told, the state now has some 1,600 vaccine providers. Mauldin indicated that it was too soon to say if that number would ultimately be restricted to prevent the doses from being spread too thin.

“We are just looking to see what happens with all the supply that comes in, and will continue to think that through,” she said.

Looking for lessons

Seeing where Pennsylvania falls on the efficiency list, it would appear they have much to learn from other states. But, again, no concrete examples were provided by officials Friday when pressed on the issue.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Tom Wolf noted that “there’s no question that we need to do a better job. I hate being in the middle of the pack, I want to get to the top of the pack.”

Wolf said they have a team that meets regularly with representatives from other states to analyze delivery systems being put in place elsewhere. He also has calls with all governors from all 50 states to discuss ongoing strategies.

When asked for examples of what they could learn from other states, Mauldin said “we always collaborate with our sister states to share best practices and will continue to do that.”

