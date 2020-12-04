Honey Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2029

Global Honey market: Overview

Honey is a golden, thick liquid that is produced by industrious bees. Nectar of flowering plants is utilized in the production of honey It is saved inside the beehive only to be consumed during the time of scarcity. Nectar refers to a sugary liquid that is derived from flowers utilizing long tongue of bees. Nectar, thus derived, is stored in the extra belly of a bee. Grades of honey are decided by its color. Golden amber-colored honey often bags very high retail price than other varieties of dark color. The global honey market is predicted to be driven by growing awareness about the benefits of honey.

Benefits of honey are many and honey is known to provide solutions for many medical problems. Honey comes with some nutrients. High-quality honey is very rich in antioxidants and it assists in lowering the blood pressure. Honey also assists in the betterment of level of cholesterol and is capable of lowering triglycerides. Honey helps in the healing of wounds.

The global honey market has been segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Honey market: Notable Developments

The global honey market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In March 2017, India-based natural consumer products manufacturer, Dabur India Limited has launched a first of its kind mobile honey testing lab in India. This one of its kind on-the-wheel laboratory was designed particularly to lessen adulteration in honey. It is also tasked to ensure purity and quality of the product. With the assistance of this honey testing lab, beekeepers can now avoid adulteration and check the purity of their honey. This lab is expected to increase the sales of honey by maintaining high quality of honey.

Some of the key market players of the global honey market are

Dabur India Ltd

Jiangshan Bee Enterprise

DucCuongPhat Company

Capilano Honey Ltd.

Billy Bee Honey Products

Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Global Honey market: Growth Drivers

Multiple Health Benefits of Honey to Shoot up its Demand

Honey acts as a substitute of various chemical artificial sweeteners and sugar, which is likely to encourage people to consume honey in their meals and breakfast. Regular consumption of honey is likely to follow a healthy diet and lead a sustainable lifestyle in a bid to keep away chronic health issues. In addition, honey helps in burn and wound healing, improves metabolic activity, maintains blood pressure, lessens the risk of diabetes, and helps in the management of weight. Such multiple health benefits of honey are expected to boost the global honey market over the period of assessment.

Over the last few years, growing awareness about the health benefits of honey has increased considerably. International organizations and governments are promoting honey as an important and nutritious food ingredient that could also be utilized as a beneficial mediational ingredient. Honey is recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) as an effective natural remedy for chronic cough in adults and cough in small children, which is likely to pave way for promising growth opportunities for the global honey market in near future.

Global Honey market: Regional Outlook

Lately honey has gained wider acceptance amongst people across the globe for the health benefits associated with it. North America and Europe is expected to come up as major regions in the global honey market, higher medical studies and clinical studies in European and North American countries is likely to drive the honey market in these regions.

North America augmented consumption of food and beverage has left a positive impact on the expansion of the global honey market. On the other hand, expansion of the agricultural sector in the Asia Pacific region together with the presence of several food manufacturing plants rate substantial revenue for the honey market in Asia Pacific in the years to come.

The global Honey market is segmented as:

Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

