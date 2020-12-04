GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the market in the years to come. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.

Key Segments of GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

FMI’s study on the market offers information divided into four important segments— Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, and Region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Drug Class

Exenatide

Liraglutide

Dulaglutide

Lixisenatide

Others

Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market report, which includes the snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market and the key trends impacting the market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and product definition of the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basics of GLP – 1 Receptor Agonists.

Chapter 3 – Key Market Trends

This section highlights the key trends impacting the market, which will help readers understand the current trends and their impact on market growth.

Chapter 4 – Key Success Factors

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. It also highlights the major forecast factors that will shape market growth. Besides, it provides key dynamics of the market, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This chapter is expected to enable readers understand the factors that are propelling the growth of the market, as well as those likely to hamper the growth. The opportunity analysis for the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist market will help readers understand the market opportunities, based on which they can plan their strategies.

In addition, this section provides the current and expected impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Chapter 5 – Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 6 – Market Background

This chapter gives information about COVID-19 crisis impact analysis that comprises current COVID-19 statistics and probable future impact, impact on GDP of individual key countries, segment wise impact, quarter-wise forecast, and projected recovery quarter. In addition, it includes drivers and restraints of the market. Plus, there are macroeconomic factors and various opportunities listed for the GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market.

Chapter 7 – Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2030), By Drug Class

Based on drug class, the market is segmented into Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide, and Others. In this chapter, readers can find a detailed analysis of the market by different classes of drugs regarding GLP-1 Agonists and their growth over the forecast period.

Chapter 8 – Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030, By Route of Administration

Based on route of administration, the market spans parenteral and oral. In this chapter, readers can find information on market attractiveness based on route of administration.

Chapter 9 – Global GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030, By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the market comprises Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centres. In this chapter, readers can find information on market attractiveness based on application.

So On…