Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) specifications, and company profiles. The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2367115/global-dicyclopentadiene-dcpd-cas-77-73-6-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Braskem, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, ZEON, Shell Chemicals, Shandong Yuhuang, Fushun Yikesi, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC), Cymetech Corporation, LyondellBasell, Kolon Industries, Maruzen Petrochemical, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material, Wuhan Ruiji Chemical, Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical, Shandong Qilong Chemical
Market Segmentation by Product: DCPD Resin Grade
DCPD UPR Grade
DCPD High Purity
Market Segmentation by Application: Medicines
Pesticides
Resins
High Energy Fuels
Flavors
Others
The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2367115/global-dicyclopentadiene-dcpd-cas-77-73-6-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Overview
1.1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Product Scope
1.2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 DCPD Resin Grade
1.2.3 DCPD UPR Grade
1.2.4 DCPD High Purity
1.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Medicines
1.3.3 Pesticides
1.3.4 Resins
1.3.5 High Energy Fuels
1.3.6 Flavors
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) as of 2019)
3.4 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Business
12.1 Dow Chemical Company
12.1.1 Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview
12.1.3 Dow Chemical Company Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Dow Chemical Company Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.1.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Development
12.2 ExxonMobil Chemical
12.2.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Business Overview
12.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.2.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development
12.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical
12.3.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information
12.3.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Business Overview
12.3.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.3.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development
12.4 Braskem
12.4.1 Braskem Corporation Information
12.4.2 Braskem Business Overview
12.4.3 Braskem Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Braskem Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.4.5 Braskem Recent Development
12.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
12.5.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Corporation Information
12.5.2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Business Overview
12.5.3 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.5.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Recent Development
12.6 ZEON
12.6.1 ZEON Corporation Information
12.6.2 ZEON Business Overview
12.6.3 ZEON Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 ZEON Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.6.5 ZEON Recent Development
12.7 Shell Chemicals
12.7.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information
12.7.2 Shell Chemicals Business Overview
12.7.3 Shell Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Shell Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.7.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development
12.8 Shandong Yuhuang
12.8.1 Shandong Yuhuang Corporation Information
12.8.2 Shandong Yuhuang Business Overview
12.8.3 Shandong Yuhuang Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Shandong Yuhuang Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.8.5 Shandong Yuhuang Recent Development
12.9 Fushun Yikesi
12.9.1 Fushun Yikesi Corporation Information
12.9.2 Fushun Yikesi Business Overview
12.9.3 Fushun Yikesi Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Fushun Yikesi Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.9.5 Fushun Yikesi Recent Development
12.10 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC)
12.10.1 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Business Overview
12.10.3 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.10.5 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Recent Development
12.11 Cymetech Corporation
12.11.1 Cymetech Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Cymetech Corporation Business Overview
12.11.3 Cymetech Corporation Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Cymetech Corporation Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.11.5 Cymetech Corporation Recent Development
12.12 LyondellBasell
12.12.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information
12.12.2 LyondellBasell Business Overview
12.12.3 LyondellBasell Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 LyondellBasell Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.12.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development
12.13 Kolon Industries
12.13.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kolon Industries Business Overview
12.13.3 Kolon Industries Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kolon Industries Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.13.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development
12.14 Maruzen Petrochemical
12.14.1 Maruzen Petrochemical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Maruzen Petrochemical Business Overview
12.14.3 Maruzen Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Maruzen Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.14.5 Maruzen Petrochemical Recent Development
12.15 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material
12.15.1 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Corporation Information
12.15.2 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Business Overview
12.15.3 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.15.5 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Recent Development
12.16 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical
12.16.1 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Corporation Information
12.16.2 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Business Overview
12.16.3 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.16.5 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Recent Development
12.17 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical
12.17.1 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Corporation Information
12.17.2 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Business Overview
12.17.3 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.17.5 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Recent Development
12.18 Shandong Qilong Chemical
12.18.1 Shandong Qilong Chemical Corporation Information
12.18.2 Shandong Qilong Chemical Business Overview
12.18.3 Shandong Qilong Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Shandong Qilong Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered
12.18.5 Shandong Qilong Chemical Recent Development
13 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6)
13.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Distributors List
14.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Trends
15.2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Challenges
15.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2367115/global-dicyclopentadiene-dcpd-cas-77-73-6-sales-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”